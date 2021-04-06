A young (Gulf) woman filed a lawsuit before the Kalba Court, requesting a divorce after one month of marriage (honeymoon), demanding her divorce and waiving her rights after she discovered that her husband had a chronic disease since his childhood, and that it is difficult for her to deal with him and form an independent family.

And when the court asked the wife about the harm caused by the husband to her, she said: “I did not know my husband, because the marriage was fast due to the conditions followed and the precautionary measures to curb the Corona virus, which decided to close the halls and other things. In not getting to know him enough ».

And the wife continued: “I was completely deceived, and I did not know that he had a chronic disease from a young age, and I also did not discover his infection during the courtship or during the period of the marriage contract, due to the customs imposed in my family that prevent sitting with him, in addition to the short period that separated engagement and marriage, Therefore, there was no time for acquaintance. ”

She indicated that her husband was in a healthy condition and was able to bear family and social responsibility, in addition to giving her marital rights, but she was surprised that it was the exact opposite of what it seemed, given the illness he had suffered since childhood.

She added that she can no longer tolerate his treatment of her, which he often ignores, in addition to the difficulty of dialogue with him or planning their future together, stressing that her husband has not prepared for the independence and family stability that allows him to form a family and give birth to children and take care of them later or raise them properly, given his health conditions.

She emphasized that she is ready to give up all her rights from the end of the dowry and others in exchange for obtaining a divorce and ending the marriage.

After deliberating the case and hearing all the parties, the court responded to the wife’s request and issued a ruling to divorce her.

