From: Jacob Koch

Kamala Harris met her husband in 2013. Doug Emhoff already has two children. © IMAGO (2) / UPI Photo / Cover-Images

After Joe Biden’s withdrawal, Kamala Harris is aiming to win the 2024 US election against Donald Trump. But who is the woman in private? Details about her husband, parents and net worth.

Washington – After US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the election campaign, his deputy Kamala Harris the nomination as the Democratic Party’s replacement candidate. “I am honored to have the President’s support and I intend to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said in a written statement. Biden had proposed Harris as his successor. The 59-year-old announced that she would do everything in her power to unite the Democratic Party. Harris had already served as Vice President under Biden for the past four years – during this time information about her husband, parents and wealth also became known.

Husband of Biden’s successor Kamala Harris – Doug Emhoff already has two children

Doug Emhoff became the first man to become the vice president’s spouse in 2020. Harris and Emhoff met in 2013. At the time, she was California’s attorney general and single, and he was a divorced father of two and a lawyer in Los Angeles. A mutual friend of Harris’s arranged the meeting. A year later, they married in a small ceremony in the Santa Barbara courthouse.

Emhoff was born to Jewish parents in New York and grew up in neighboring New Jersey. His father designed women’s shoes. As a teenager, he moved to Los Angeles and stayed there. After studying at the University of Southern California, he worked his way up as a lawyer in the entertainment industry. One of his cases involved the rights to an animated chihuahua. Emhoff also made headlines when, before taking office, he jumped onto the stage to protect his wife at an event after an animal rights activist snatched the microphone from Harris.

Kamala Harris’ fortune worth millions – high book royalties

As Vice President, Kamala Harris earns $235,100 a year. In 2023, she estimated Yahoo! Finance her net worth ranges between $6.75 million and $15.29 million. Forbes also estimates that Harris, along with her husband Doug Emhoff, has a net worth of approximately $8 million, up from $7 million in 2021.

Harris earns the majority of her income from royalties from her 2019 book, The Truths We Hold, from which she earned nearly $326,000 in 2021 alone. She also received $130,000 in royalties for Superheroes Are Everywhere.

Kamala Harris’ parents are academics Donald Harris and Shyamala Gopalan

Kamala Harris is the eldest daughter of economist Donald Harris (85) and breast cancer researcher Shyamala Gopalan, who died of cancer in 2009 at the age of 70. The vice president has repeatedly shared old photos of her parents on social media over the years, including one in which she can be seen as a little girl with her mother and little sister Maya. “My mother was the first person to tell me that my thoughts and experiences matter,” Harris, 59, wrote in a Facebook post for Mother’s Day in 2022. “My mother often said to me, ‘Kamala, you may be the first to do many things. Make sure you are not the last.'”