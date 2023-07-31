We saw Matt Smith in ‘The House of the Dragon’ and we met him in the skin of a rather dark character within a plot that was not afraid to explore lurid scenes. But that narrative was not the only one that exposed him to the limits of what was permissible. To do this, we have to go back to 2010, when he starred in a disturbing film together with eva green, in which a mother must gestate her dead husband and raise him as a son if she wants to revive the memory of a painful love. We talk about ‘Womb’, a story as bizarre as it is captivating. Next, we will tell you more details about the film that has caused a great shock among viewers.

What is ‘Womb’ about?

After being widowed prematurely, Rebecca makes the decision to use advances in cloning to conceive her son using her late husband’s tissue of DNA. Throughout her difficult motherhood alone, we will witness how the child develops into an exact replica of her ‘father’, which will awaken in her an ambiguous mixture of maternal instinct and desire to win back love. lost from her

Set in an uncertain future, ‘Womb’ takes science fiction into the realms of intimate drama, with few words, suggestive images and performances that will keep many on the edge of their seats.

Where can you see ‘Womb’?

Currently, ‘Womb’ cannot be seen on streaming platforms. However, it is available in parts on YouTube.

‘Womb’ cast

Eva Green as Rebecca

Matt Smith as Thomas

Lesley Manville as Judith

Peter Wright as Ralph

István Lénárt as Henry

Hannah Murray as Monica

Natalia Tena as Rose

Ella Smith as Molly.

