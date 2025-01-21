Her grandfather sexually assaulted her for 12 years and today she helps other victims: “The worst is everything that came after”

To the almost 100,000 followers who see her profile on Instagram every day, Claudia Muñoz Campillo talks to them about how having been a victim of sexual abuse in childhood impacts a life and body, updating them on her medical advances and emotional ups and downs. while she continues to deal with several health problems that appeared after her maternal grandfather attacked her. It happened from when he was 7 years old until he was 19 – at 22 he “tried it again” for the last time. Claudia sheds light on a reality that society usually does not want to look at: only in Spain, every hour is presented a complaint for sexual assault in which the victim is a minor. Half of them, under 13 years old.

Outside their networkswhich have become a refuge for many people who tell him about their cases, Campillo accompanies other victims through Sea of ​​Butterflies –the association he founded– and gives talks and workshops with which he seeks to raise awareness and also make it possible for those who have gone through it to have a mirror in which to look at themselves to begin going through the long and difficult process that is recovery: “You You realize that when you were little you died and another you was born with a completely broken structure. Even so, you are not what happened to you,” says this social educator.

It is difficult to imagine what more than a decade of sexual assaults perpetrated by those who are supposed to care for and protect them mean to a girl and adolescent. Were you aware of what was happening?

I was aware that I didn’t like it, but I couldn’t put a name to it. I didn’t know what was happening although I remember perfectly well telling him to leave me alone and him telling me that I had to hold on a little longer. Now, when I think about that time, I do realize that I really knew that this shouldn’t be happening and that I didn’t want to.

It is common for aggressors to use strategies of manipulation, deception or threats, abuse trust and the bond and generate confusion and guilt so that victims do not speak.

Yes, what the aggressors play with most is the threat, the silence and generating in the victims that shame and fear that in many cases prevents them from telling. In my case, he used the theme of secrecy a lot, he told me that we had a secret between him and me and that no one could know. I also understand that I must have received some threat, but I have never remembered what kind.

At 19 years old, he told his closest family, starting with his mother. What was this like for you?

I think it was the hardest step. I felt terrible and I didn’t want them to have a bad time, I told myself ‘my grandfather has already hurt me, why am I going to do it to them now?’. The conversation I had with my mother is the most difficult I have ever had, but I felt her support from the first moment and doing so helped me.

There is another part of the family that, however, rejected him.

Yes, six months ago. They are relatives who knew what had happened because it is something that we have not kept silent about, but we had never talked about it to the point that when I was admitted to a mental health center, they knew that I was there for this reason, but they never asked me. They didn’t comment anything. The taboo that this reality entails was clearly seen. Before the book I wrote came out, in which I talk about it and tell what my grandfather did to me and forced me to do to him, I wanted to talk to them. The conversation was very hard, there was a lot of shouting and a lot of verbal aggression, they did not believe me, they think that my mind has played tricks on me, that something like this could have happened to me, but not with my grandfather, that it is impossible for him to do it. .

To what extent are these reactions common in these cases?

Unfortunately they are very common. It must be taken into account that in the vast majority of cases, more than 80%, the aggressor is a family member or a person very close to the family and that is difficult to accept. Now with the association I see it very clearly: most people have a family member who does not believe them.

What consequences does this have?

The emotional damage is enormous, generating feelings of guilt, shame and isolation, as well as making the trauma feel even deeper. It is a direct blow to self-esteem and confidence because not finding support from those who should protect you reinforces the feeling of loneliness and abandonment. On many occasions, this rejection can be as painful as the aggression itself because the fear is fulfilled that by speaking we can break up with the family, a fear that we often carry with us and that, when it comes true, intensifies the pain even more.

For you, what has been the most difficult part of this entire process?

The worst thing for me has not been so much the event itself, but everything that came after: the grief of seeing people pass by who do not believe you, the guilt and fear that you live with and that in many cases lead to self-harm. and in my case also the eating disorder… All that need to punish yourself because you feel like you inhabit a body that is not yours. I have had many physical and emotional consequences and it is very hard that, after a few years, they are still there. That when you have done a lot of therapy and a lot of personal work, you realize that today you are the way you are because when you were little you died and another you was born with a completely broken structure. Even so, I always say that you are not what happened to you, but it is very difficult to be able to see what is behind it.

You have become a reference on social networks in the dissemination of these issues. Do you receive many queries from people who tell you about their cases?

Daily. Whether from people who have experienced it or from family members who are looking for guidance to accompany them. The amount is shocking, there are days when I receive 100 messages and others 20, but it is every day. This shows how much we need safe spaces where we can talk without fear or taboos. My goal is always that whoever writes to me feels that they are not alone and that they know that although it is a very big wound now, it can be closed and turned into a scar so that it does not hurt in the same way.

There is data – already old – that indicates that one in five minors suffers or has suffered childhood sexual assault. Is it a reality that as a society we do not want to see?

Completely. And in fact, this fight should not only be for the victims and survivors, but for the entire society. In general there is no knowledge of this, there is no sexual education and many educational centers do not even know what protocol to follow or what tools to have in a case like this. I have met teachers who have told me directly that they do not want to address it because it is the job of psychologists. Society is not really prepared to accept the statistics we have on the table.

Why do you think it happens?

I think it has to do with what I was saying: the majority of aggressors are acquaintances and family members. That makes it very difficult to see, accept and act on. For me, my grandfather was an aggressor, but for my aunt he is a good father. This means facing a reality that hurts.

However, we live in a time in which there are sectors and parties like Vox that are very belligerent against sexual education. How does this affect?

Ultimately, this denial of sex education keeps this happening.