Alina Schroeder

Celine (21) from the South Tyrolean municipality of Schlanders (Italian: Silandro) was the victim of a homicide © Montage: FB/agefotostock/Imago

Celine was found dead in her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in South Tyrol. This is considered an urgent suspect. The community is “speechless”.

Schlanders – A tragic death overshadows the South Tyrolean municipality of Schlanders (Italian: Silandro) near Bozen (Italy). On August 13, a lifeless person was found there. It was 21-year-old Celine. The young woman only filed a criminal complaint in June out of fear of her boyfriend – and the officers found her body in the man’s apartment. She was killed with nine stab wounds, the autopsy report reveals.

“We are speechless on the ground”: Celine (21) was cruelly killed in South Tyrol

There are many indications of a cruel relationship crime, like the Italian news agency ansa reported. Celine’s ex-partner (28) is considered an urgent suspect. After a large-scale manhunt including a helicopter was launched on the same day the body was found, the 28-year-old was arrested near Graun in Vinschgau. The officers fired shots at the tires of his car to stop him. He then lost control of the car and overturned. According to the police, he was probably trying to leave the country.

There is no clear evidence, but statements by the city councilor of Schlanders, Dunja Tassiello, substantiate the allegations. “We all knew that Celine was abused by her partner. He was violent, he often raised his hands, and if people mumble something, it will be the truth. In fact, I gathered some information,” she said, as reported by several Italian media. Representing the whole community, Tassiello said: “We are speechless on the ground.”

Femicide in South Tyrol: Celine’s ex-boyfriend urgently suspect

The young man has so far remained silent about the alleged crime. But now a mysterious Facebook post, which was made before the alleged crime, is attracting attention. It literally says: “I never thought that a single mistake would cost everything, although I hon risked too many nights for one special night in August.” The portal reports on this stol.it. It is not yet clear what exactly that could mean – only the accused himself knows that.

The 28-year-old alleged perpetrator is also accused of stalking. How ansa reported he quit his job at a local hotel in June. He did this primarily to shadow his ex-girlfriend. A short time later, Celine finally separated from him – after she had already reported to the Carabinieri. (asc)

