“Alessia Pifferi arrived in a white limousine with a beautiful elegant red dress”

“Alessia Pifferi she arrived in a very long white car that was quite scenic, it was a limousine. In the call she had made she had asked if there was room to park it. Alessia was dressed in a beautiful elegant red dress, she ate with a man at table number 2, the one facing the lake. The couple took a bottle of mineral water, a bottle of Franciacorta Satin, two mixed fish dishes, pike ravioli, a fillet of sea bass, a mixed seafood fry, cabbage with vinaigrette, a radicchio, two desserts and two coffees. The bill was 156 euros”. The broadcast “Iceberg Lombardy” aired the interview with Alina, owner of the restaurant on Lake Endine where Pifferi was at dinner just a week before little Diana’s death. The TeleLombardia talk also published the receipt for the dinner, worth 156 euros.

Alessia Pifferi, the restaurateur: “It was a gift from Pifferi for the man who was with her”

The restaurateur continues her story: “I didn’t have anything to do with them because they wanted it to be a very discreet evening. I talked a lot with the limousine driver, he told me that Alessia Pifferi had given him the money for dinner because he would have to pay at the end of the evening. Pifferi told the driver that it was a gift for the man who was with her. When we went to the table to serve them we had been instructed by the driver to be very discreet and not to ask questions. Yes it is recommended several times to be very professional and discreet. The couple did not book the table directly, we received an email with all the information and requests made by Pifferi. It was specified that it was a special event, without going into detail. The impression I had – when I read the email – was that two people would arrive who didn’t want to go to the cash register to pay or talk to us about the place. I’ve stored these directions on my phone as ‘strange requests’.”

