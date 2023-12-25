Tragedy on the road, Taneasha Steer dies at 25 after crashing her car into a tree

He was only 25 years old Taneasha Steer, a young mother who lost her life last Monday 11 December due to a serious accident that left her with no escape. When the paramedics arrived, unfortunately there was nothing left that could be done for her.

The doctors had no choice but to note how heartbreaking it was death. In addition to her boyfriend and her family, she also left behind a child just a year old.

Taneasha was only 25 years old, as her loved ones described her, she spent most of her time with her little one and was really happy of having become a mother.

Last Monday December 11th, was driving his car. She had probably gone out to do some errands and at that time she was returning to hers home.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, he lost control of his car. After going off the road, she unfortunately ended her race against a tree.

His car is completely gone destroyed. From here she asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers, who quickly arrived on site, with the hope of being able to save the young woman's life. 25 years old. However, the intervention of the Fire Brigade was also necessary to free her from the sheets.

The death of Taneasha Steer after the accident

Unfortunately, when the doctors managed to take care of her, it was too much for her late. They tried for a long time to revive her, but in the end they had no choice but to give up and thus note the death.

The family members at the moment say they are saddened and shocked by this loss serious and heartbreaking. Taneasha left behind her family, her partner Luke and also her one-year-old child. The father Davidinterviewed by a local newspaper, said: