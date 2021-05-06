Two years of relationship, a love that seemed to flourish: “I thought I was going to marry him, have children and pass the rest of our lives together“, he expressed Kathrine Verb to camera. A young woman from the United States revealed on TikTok that her partner told her that she had coronavirus and soon He disappeared: she reported the incident and the police assured her that he “did not exist”.

The woman revealed the story in a series of videos posted on the platform. According to his account, he met William James Khan through a dating app at 2018, when they both lived in Honolulu (Hawaii) for employment reasons. The June 13th of that year they met in person by first time: at that time there was chemistry between them, Verb recalled.

Will told the young woman that he couldn’t see her often because his job – a business consultant – was supposedly time consuming. Therefore, they made the decision to get together once a week.

Protagonist. He shared the story on his TikTok account. Photo: video capture / @ kathrynverb.

The beginning of love

Although at first she did not want anything serious, she ended falling in love: “It was very nice, considered Y tolerant“he recalled. Back then, they only saw each other in Hotels since Verb lived in a shared apartment and he, for his part, too.

“She told me that her roommate had a young daughter and she didn’t want her to hear them together,” she said. The American explained that ignored many weird things of him, such as that he did not use any social network, because love “blinded “. Three months after meeting, Verb confessed to Will that he was so in love. He replied the same.

Just a week later, already being formal boyfriends, the man appeared with a sad news: his mother, who lived in Hackensack “New Jersey.” He had cancer. And should to travel in order to accompany her in his illness.

Together. With “Will”, on his birthday. Photo: video capture / @ kathrynverb.

Distance relationship

From there, some days per month: Verb traveled to New York for work, stopped in hotels and both were there. At this stage, the woman manifested he wanted to meet his family. But he knows denied, claiming that his mom didn’t want him to no one will visit her for his delicate state of health. In addition, Will claimed that his job kept him very occupied.

Early in 2019, the couple discussed the possibility of a future together: live in a house, have children and get married. However, throughout the year, the relationship became more distant. One day Will told him that his dad had contracted tuberculosis. She continued to reside in Honolulu and he, allegedly, in Hackensack for look after to both parents.

The young woman, on several occasions, expressed to her boyfriend the desire she had to see each other for a longer time, plan vacations together and other activities. But he always answered with evasive. Another issue that caught her attention was that in the twice that you asked its identification document, due to the doubts that it generated, Will did not give it to him because the photo gave him “a lot of shame“.

Honolulu. The city where they met. Illustrative photo: pixabay.

Missing

On 2020, Verb moved to New York and began to meet more often with your partner, to whom. On March 31, when the coronavirus pandemic was just beginning, Will said that he should take a COVID-19 test to visit his mother, who is admitted to a hospital. Right away, he confirmed to his girlfriend that he had given positive.

As the days went by, distancing himself from Verb as a precaution, Will announced that he was feeling bad and that he was going to go to a medical center to be treated. She offered to help him with everything, although he was unaware of her assistance. In the end, on April 12, he stopped answer him Y serve you calls to his girlfriend.

Worried, she called every hospital in the area, thinking the worst outcome: from each establishment they answered that there was no nobody boarding school to be called “William James Khan”. So, he approached the police to report that her boyfriend had disappeared: the officers explained to him that no one existed with that name.

Hospital. The woman called all the medical centers in the area. Illustrative photo / archive: Télam.

The truth behind Will

To confirm their worst suspicions, Verb got into the app where she met Will and observed that he had been connected in the last days. All this time, he had lied: had one double identity.

“So my boyfriend didn’t just me ‘ghosted‘, faking his death, but also he lied for two years about his true identity“, asserted the young woman, who seven months later she discovered Will’s real name, although she preferred not to confront him and forget about him.

Kate’s last video, where she refers to this topic, was published on April 30 of this year: she accumulated more than 5 million views and thousands of Positive comments for her, from users who they supported.

