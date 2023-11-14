A woman is hospitalized in serious health conditions in San Giorgio su Legnano, in the province of Milan. Her boyfriend shoots her and then takes his own life.

Terrible discovery in the province of Milan. A woman is in serious condition in San Giorgio su Legnano after her partner turned a firearm on her. The man then took his own life with the same gun. Now his girlfriend is hospitalized and the doctors are trying to do everything in their power to save her.

The tragedy took place last Monday afternoon, in an apartment located at number 8 via Acquedotto in San Giorgio su Legnano, in the province of Milan. It was just after 1pm when, according to an initial reconstruction made by investigators, a man shot his partner.

The 42-year-old of Colombian origins opened fire on his partner, also Colombian. There 36 year old woman he was in the house where the couple lives with her sister and her husband, who works as a security guard. The two apparently argued before the attack.

There couple first argued. Then the 42-year-old took the gun from the security guard, who was not in the house at the time. The man shot at the woman, seriously wounding her. She then ran out onto the balcony, trying to get down to the floor below.

At that moment her companion hit her head-on with a 9 caliber bullet to the abdomen. A neighbor who lives on the lower floor, realizing what was happening, grabbed her and took her rescued in her apartment.

Woman in serious condition in San Giorgio su Legnano: rescued by the tenant on the floor below

The man then had the door opened by an elderly couple who live in a connecting house and for whom his partner acted as a carer. And in there he took his own life by shooting himself in the head with the same weapon.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old woman was rescued by the 118 doctors, who transported her in code red to the Legnano hospital. She has already undergone surgery, but her life is still in danger.