Although it is not common, It may happen that a citizen finds food in poor condition when eating in a restaurant or any similar inconvenience, which in general terms can cause a legal complaint against the business, as it happened in the United Statesspecifically in Ohio.

A man went to eat at a restaurant in that town in 2016, when, chewing a chicken wing, He hurt himself with a large bone that contained hidden foodso the young man, named Michael Berkheimer, decided to sue the place: eight years later, The 12th District Court of Appeals made the decision to rule in favor of the restaurant.

The justification they found to exempt the restaurant of the guilt of the case is that, since The piece of bone in question was three centimeters in size.any rational person could have noticed its presence before eating it, according to the court document.

In that regard, both the aforementioned Court and the Butler County Court of Common Pleas, through which the case also originally passed, They agreed that the restaurant did not breach its duty rules. customer care.

Speaking to Business Insider, Berkheimer’s lawyers expressed disappointment with the resolution of the casecalling into question the value and meaning of the word “boneless” that was used during the trial, even though the authorities verified that it should not be a guarantee that the chicken wing did not contain bones.

What the Court’s ruling says about the lawsuit over a bone-in chicken wing in the United States

The Court of Appeals’ ruling explained the reasons that led it to side with the restaurant and not the plaintiff: “A bone that size would have taken up almost the entire third bite of the boneless wing.“, the document begins by saying.

And then he adds: “We conclude that a reasonable person could have anticipated and taken precautions against a bone of similar size. hidden in a bite-sized piece of chicken,” placing all blame for the situation on Berkheimer himself.