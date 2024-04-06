Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/07/2024 – 0:39

The first ten state champions of 2024 were announced this Saturday (6). Highlight for Grêmio, who hosted Juventude at the Arena, in Porto Alegre, and won 3-1, winning the seventh Gaucho championship. It is the second time in history that Tricolor has amended a sequence of seven consecutive titles. The first occurred between 1962 and 1968.

We know you've been waiting a long time for this one! #GrêmioHep7a #Gauchão2024 Lucas Uebel | FBPA Grêmio pic.twitter.com/mwar4fdkPk — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) April 7, 2024

Related news:

Grêmio reached the mark of 43 Rio Grande do Sul titles, two short of equaling Internacional, the state's biggest champion. Colorado is also the only club in Rio Grande do Sul to have won the tournament eight times in a row, in the 1970s. Juventude was looking for its second state cup (the first came in 1998), but ended up finishing runners-up for the eighth time. .

Saturday was also historic for Renato Portaluppi, who equaled Oswaldo Rolla as Grêmio's most successful coach. Both have ten titles. Renato won the fifth Gauchão of his career. He also led Tricolor to the Recopa Gaúcha (2019 and 2023), Recopa Sul-Americana (2018), Copa do Brasil (2016) and Libertadores (2017) cups.

Juventude opened the scoring four minutes into the first half, with Gilberto. The attacker took advantage of a leftover from midfielder Lucas Barbosa with goalkeeper Caíque and sent it into the net. At 41, striker Cristian Pavón was launched from the right and crossed. Midfielder Franco Cristaldo received the ball in the small area and equalized for Grêmio.

Two minutes later, center forward Diego Costa dominated at the edge of the area and scored. The ball deflected and went out of goalkeeper Gabriel's reach, declaring the tricolor turnaround. In the final stage, Diego Costa was a waiter. In the 41st minute, the veteran held the line and rolled the ball for striker Nathan Fernandes to complete, giving final figures to the decision.

Ceará

The Clássico-Rei decided the 2024 Cearense Championship. Better for Ceará, who defeated Fortaleza 3-2 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in normal time, at Arena Castelão. Vozão broke Leão do Pici's streak of five consecutive victories and once again equaled the statistics of the state's greatest champions. The two rivals have 46 titles.

The first game, also at the Arena, had ended goalless. With the ball rolling, Ceará took the lead two minutes into the second half, with a great goal from Saulo Mineiro. The attacker was thrown into the area by full-back Matheus Bahia and crossed the ball into the corner of goalkeeper João Ricardo. Fortaleza tied at 11, with Juan Martín Lucero. After a corner kick from the right, the Argentine center forward took advantage of full-back Bruno Pacheco's header and scored the ball into the net.

In penalties, each goalkeeper made two saves. Richard's second, from striker Imanol Machuca, Fortaleza's fifth and last, was decisive for Vozão to win the title after six years.

Paraná

Athletico lived up to its favoritism and won its second Paraná championship by beating Maringá 3-0 at the Ligga Arena, in Curitiba. Furacão, who had won the previous match 1-0 at the Willie Davids Stadium, at their opponent's home, would win the cup even in the event of a draw. It was the 28th red-and-black state title. The biggest winner in Paraná is Coritiba, with 39 trophies.

President Petraglia and Thiago Heleno lift the Paraná 2024 champion cup! José Tramontin/athletico.com.br #Athletico pic.twitter.com/WGJ5I3quIR — Athletico Paranaense (@AthleticoPR) April 6, 2024

The triumph began to be built in the first half. In the 26th minute, center forward Pablo shot from outside the area and had a deflection from the defense to deceive goalkeeper Dheimison and open the scoring. At 39, midfielder Fernandinho, from a penalty, increased the score. In stoppage time of the final stage, striker Gonzalo Mastriani scored Athletico's third, starting the party at the Ligga Arena.

Santa Catarina

Back among the Brasileirão elite, Criciúma lifted the Catarinense Championship cup for the 12th time in history, the second in a row. At home, at the Heriberto Hülse Stadium, Tigre drew 1-1 with Brusque and made good on the advantage gained in the first leg, a week ago, when they defeated their rival 2-1 at the Gigantão das Avenidas Stadium, in Itajaí ( SC).

Did you upload it? The photo of the two-time Santa Catarina 2024 champion!

.

.

Cleiton Ramos pic.twitter.com/LSWwXpCfDP — Criciúma EC (@CriciumaEC) April 6, 2024

Criciúma opened the scoring two minutes into the first half, with midfielder Higor Meritão, in a bomb from outside the area. Brusque's equalizer came thanks to a mistake by goalkeeper Gustavo. Full-back Alex Ruan crossed from the left and Tigre's number 1 let the ball slip between his legs. Equality was of no use to Quadricolor, who finished second in a row.

Alagoan

CRB secured their third Alagoas championship by beating ASA 3-1 at the Rei Pelé Stadium, in Maceió. Galo da Praia reached 34 state titles, while Fantasma, which hasn't lifted the trophy since 2011, finished third in a row.

Alvirrubro had the advantage of a draw, as they had won at Fumeirão, in Arapiraca (AL), 1-0, last week. At Rei Pelé, full-back Hereda put the home team ahead in the 28th minute of the first half. At 33, midfielder Didira, with a penalty, equalized for ASA. In the final stage, in the 37th minute, striker Anselmo Ramon scored the CRB's second. The duel was then stopped due to confusion on the field. At the end of 12 minutes of stoppage time, full-back Matheus Ribeiro gave final results to the match.

Mato-Grossense

Cuiabá became four-time champions of Mato Grosso by once again beating União Rondonópolis 1-0, this time at the Luthero Lopes Stadium, in Rondonópolis (MT). Striker Clayson, in the 24th minute of the first half, scored the goal that guaranteed Dourado's 13th state title. Founded in December 2001, the club that competes in Series A of the Brazilian Championship isolated itself as the second biggest winner in Mato Grosso. The statistics are led by Mixto, with 24 trophies.

THE MOMENT OF CONSECRATION! CUIABÁ TETRA CHAMPION MATO-GROSSENSE (2021, 2022, 2023 AND 2024) NOW THERE ARE 13 IN TOTAL! #PrideofMatoGrosso #AvanteDourado pic.twitter.com/izzZIBx0gt — Cuiabá Esporte Clube (@CuiabaEC) April 6, 2024

Pernambucano

In the final of the Pernambucano Championship, Sport and Náutico played out a goalless draw at the Arena de Pernambuco, in São Lourenço da Mata (PE). As they won the first leg 2-0 in the first leg, at Aflitos, in Recife, Leão celebrated their second state championship. Rubro-Negro reached its 44th title. That's 15 more than Santa Cruz (which hasn't lifted the cup since 2016) and 20 more than Timbu, champion for the last time in 2022.

. 100 years of reign! pic.twitter.com/f1qQAcXNxg — Sport Club do Recife (@sportrecife) April 6, 2024

Brasiliense

Ceilândia secured the Campeonato Brasiliense title for the third time in history by beating Capital on penalties, 4-3, at the Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília. In normal times, the teams did not start from scratch. A week ago, in the first leg, at the same venue, the teams drew 1-1. Goalkeeper Thiago Santos was the hero of Gato Preto's victory, saving four shots in the decision.

Piauí

The champion from Piauí was also known in the lime brand. Altos reached its fourth state title, in ten years of existence, by overcoming Parnahyba at Albertão, in Teresina. After the net didn't swing during the 90 minutes, Jacaré – who ended the game with one player less – won 4-3 on penalties, with goalkeeper Careca saving one of the shots.

Drag to the side and see the champions with the cup! ⛈️ : @samuelpereiral1 AA Altos pic.twitter.com/MIF2ABg1I4 — Altos Oficial (@OficialAltos) April 7, 2024

Tocantinense

The last champion this Saturday was União Araguainense, who once again lifted the Tocantinense Championship cup, 30 years after the first title. At home, in Mirandão, the team led by Luiz Carlos Prima, physical trainer for the Brazilian team in winning their fourth world championship, beat Tocantinópolis 2-1, repeating the score from the first game, a week ago, in Ribeirão.

TEC, which was looking for an unprecedented fourth state championship, took the lead in the 49th minute of the first half, with Daniel Barros, from the penalty spot. União equalized two minutes into the final stage, with Matheus, in a rebound in the area. At 34, fellow midfielder Felipe turned the score around and scored the title goal for the Araguaína (TO) team.