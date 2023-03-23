Andrey Yakushev, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at the branch of the Israeli clinic Hadassah in Skolkovo, said that liver diseases can be a possible cause of depression.

In conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” on Wednesday, March 22, the specialist noted that often liver diseases occur without symptoms, since it does not have nerve endings and it does not hurt, unless it is a stretching of the organ capsule.

Meanwhile, liver disease can manifest as tremors, itchy skin, and mood disturbances. The most striking symptom of liver problems, the doctor called persistent skin itching in the absence of blisters and rashes. Most often it manifests itself in women over 50 years old, the site writes. kp.ru.

The second subtle symptom of liver disease is depression, especially in children and young people under the age of 20 years.

“This complex of symptoms can often be due to such a rare disease as Wilson-Konovalov disease, when a large amount of copper is deposited in the liver and it is not processed,” Yakushev explained.

According to him, the disease is cerebral, when the brain is mainly affected, and it happens with a predominant lesion of the liver, when cirrhosis can develop at an early age.

“In the cerebral form, the liver also suffers, but not so much, but the brain suffers a lot. There are changes that lead to a change in mood and the appearance of tremors, tremors, ”explained the gastroenterologist.

To the implicit signs of liver disease, the specialist attributed the high level of iron or ferritin in the body. Such a manifestation may indicate the presence of a pathology – hemochromatosis, when a large amount of iron begins to be deposited in the liver and other organs. This can eventually lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer.

On March 20, a neurologist at the Gemotest laboratory, Ph.D. in Medicine, Ekaterina Demyanovskaya, said that daytime sleepiness, which is difficult to overcome, can occur with endocrine and metabolic disorders, including diseases of the liver and kidneys. The specialist advised people with a similar problem to take a general blood test and check iron metabolism, thyroid hormones, glucose levels, the TV channel notes. “360”.

March 10, gastroenterologist, nutritionist Elvira Beleva in an interview with Moscow 24 called lean fish a useful product for fatty liver. According to the specialist, buckwheat, oatmeal and vegetable oil should also be present in the diet, which accelerates the process of splitting fats. RT.

In 2022, gastroenterologist Natalya Marchenko pointed out the danger of liver cirrhosis with rapid weight loss. According to her, if there is a sharp weight loss as a result of a diet or even starvation, then the fat does not just disappear, but from all the cells of the body it enters the liver, through which it must pass. As a result, it accumulates in the liver and does not have time to be excreted. Visually, the weight decreases, but the liver suffers and this practice can even lead to cirrhosis of the liver, the TV channel notes. “Star”.