In the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, which represents 79% of liver cancer diagnoses, “Aifa has approved the reimbursement of the new Stride regimen (Single Tremelimumab Regular Interval Durvalumab) based on two immunotherapy drugs, durvalumab plus tremelimumab, which has shown a significant increased survival. One in 4 patients treated with the Stride regimen is alive at 4 years. No other therapeutic regimen has demonstrated these results to date. The response rate was also superior with durvalumab plus tremelimumab.” Thus Mario Scartozzi, full professor of Medical Oncology, director of Medical Oncology, University of Cagliari, university hospital company of Cagliari, today in Milan during an event promoted by AstraZeneca, comments on the approval by the Italian Medicines Agency of immunotherapy with durvalumab in the first line in two liver tumors (hepatocellular carcinoma and cholangiocarcinoma) in advanced unresectable and metastatic stages.

For Scartozzi “there will definitely be a very significant change of direction in both pathologies, both for hepatocarcinoma and for cholangiocarcinoma”, cancer of the biliary tract. “They are two very complex tumors of the liver – he underlines – which require even stronger multidisciplinary and collegial management than what normally happens in medical oncology environments. The addition of durvalumab, increasing and activating the body's immune response against the tumor, has led to decidedly interesting results, good tolerability and quality of life. The exclusive use of immunotherapy, in hepatocellular carcinoma, or the addition of immunotherapy to chemotherapy”, in the case of biliary tract cancer, “does not worsen tolerability of the combination in a substantial way”.

In hepatocarcinoma, the “Stride” regimen – continues the oncologist – is based on an innovative 'immune priming' approach, with a single dose of tremelimumab followed by durvalumab in monotherapy. This single administration of tremelimumab, at a higher dosage than the traditional one is able to provide a 'boost' to the immune response. Furthermore, the quality of life was safeguarded, with a good tolerability profile, very important in patients with this type of neoplasm, who tend to be more fragile and characterized from various comorbidities”.

As Scartozzi explains, “one of the escape mechanisms of tumor cells, of their ability to proliferate and metastasize, lies precisely in their ability to camouflage themselves with normal cells. The Straid regime prevents and blocks this mechanism and allows the cells of the immune system of own body to react. Really interesting advantages in terms of survival have been demonstrated”, as highlighted by the results of the Himalaya phase 3 study, published in 'Annals of Oncology': at 4 years 25.2% of patients treated with durvalumab plus tremelimumab were alive, compared to 15.1% of those treated with sorafenib – standard of care at the time the study began – and the risk of death was reduced by 22%.

All patients affected by tumors are special, “but these are more particular than the others – highlights the expert – because they have two different pathologies within them, given that one is a pathology of a metabolic nature, for example, of a viral infection or of liver cirrhosis , which already puts a strain on this person's body and organism, and the other is precisely the oncological pathology that can develop from this condition. The management of two serious concomitant pathologies requires effective and tolerable therapies, which do not worsen residual liver function. In this complex scenario, from a medical point of view, which truly requires multidisciplinary and careful management”, it is particularly important “the tolerability profile of the treatment which does not add to the already present burden of disease and of difficulty in the pathological management of a very complex patient”.