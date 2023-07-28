Of FGM

Over a million deaths every year in the world, but many could be prevented. Italy is an example for hepatitis B. Hepatitis C can be eradicated but it is necessary to identify those who have the HCV virus and do not know it. The Viral campaign with influencers is underway

Around the world, according to estimates by the World Health Organization, around three thousand people die of hepatitis every day and more than eight thousand contract hepatitis B or C. Every year, the‘hepatitis B and hepatitis C together cause more than one million deaths and three million new infections. But there is also one good news: many deaths and infections can be prevented. Hence the WHO message on the occasion of the world day against hepatitis, which occurs on July 28: take care of your liver

an organ that works in silence and performs over 500 vital functions every day.

Take care of the liver We have just one life and we have just a liver. AND hepatitis can devastate both recalls the WHO, which has the goal of eradicating the disease by 2030 even if it seems ever more distant. To have a liver healthy fundamental cut down on alcohol, reach a healthy weight, treat high blood pressure, manage diabetesas well as preventing hepatitis B and C, the most dangerous.

For hepatitis B, Italy is an example, given the compulsory vaccination at birth introduced in 1991thanks to which the virus almost absent in the under 40 population, although it is still found in other age groups and in subjects not born in Italy – explains Professor Massimo Mastroianni, president of SIMIT, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases -. L'HCV, thanks to new direct-acting antiviral drugs, can be permanently eradicated in 98 percent of peoplequickly and without side effects, but it is necessary to bring out the submerged and get patients on treatment quickly.

Correct messages, to convey them to influencers Dr. Alessandra Mangia, head of the Departmental Hepatology Unit of the IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza of San Giovanni Rotondo underlines: availability of drugs capable of curing those infected with HCV it makes the promotion of correct messages even more urgent: it is essential to disseminate information on tests and risk factors so as to find submerged infections and drastically reduce the circulation of the virus.

On the occasion of the world party day the viral campaign: let’s make the knowledge of hepatitis made viral by Gilead Sciences with the sponsorship of scientific societies and patient associations involved in this area, which involves a series of influencers who are the spokesperson for awareness-raising messages from own Instagram profileswith posts and stories to promote awareness of viral hepatitis.

The focus of the campaign in particular on thehepatitis C, the most widespread form of viral hepatitis in Italy: it is estimated that there are one hundred thousand compatriots with advanced liver disease caused by hepatitis C and not diagnosed – most are between 60 and 70 years old – e another 280,000 with active HCV infection – average age: 46 years – unaware that they are sick because without symptoms.

Missed diagnoses also in Italy. Why are screenings needed In our country, many still do not know that they suffer from hepatitis. Professor Vincenza Calvaruso, national secretary of Aisf, the Italian association for the study of the liver, says: There are two paths that specialists from all over the world are taking to counter the problem of hepatitis: on the one hand, diagnostic tests and pathways to starting treatment, increasingly rapid and simplified, to be carried out within the hepatological centres; on the other, screening activities for the discovery of the submerged. The problem, in fact, that often not easy to recognize the onset of disease, especially in asymptomatic individuals. For this reason, they are carried out in our country screening activities above all in the risk categoriesi.e. the population in prisons and subjects with intravenous drug dependence, as well as those born between 1969 and 1989, although we specialists ask to expand this age range, involving all adult subjects born after 1943 in Then.

On the occasion of the world day against hepatitis, Simit and Aisf ask to renew funding for Hepatitis C screenings that expire on December 31, 2023 and expand age cohorts of population to be tested.