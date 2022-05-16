The shadow of Sars-CoV-2 on cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin detected in children in these weeks. While investigations continue to understand the causes and extent of this phenomenon, two scientists are calling the pandemic virus into play – Petter Brodin of Imperial College London in the United Kingdom (Department of Immunology and Inflammation) and Moshe Arditi of Cedars Sinai Los Angeles Medical Center in the USA (Department of Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases and Immunology Division) – which in an article published online in ‘The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology’ in the ‘Correspondence’ section, launch a hypothesis on which they invite you to investigate: that of a ‘spark’ effect from Sars-CoV-2 superantigens.

In detail, the experts’ idea is that hepatitis may be a consequence of adenovirus infection in children previously infected with Sars-CoV-2 and carrying ‘viral reservoirs’. The starting point is what is known so far. The authors of the correspondence point out that “an infectious agent remains the most plausible cause” at the moment. Looking at the results of tests conducted on British cases, for example, 72% of children with severe acute hepatitis tested for adenovirus had this pathogen detected, and among the 18 subtyped cases all were found to have adenovirus F41. But, the authors note, “this pathogen to our knowledge has not previously been reported as a cause of severe acute hepatitis.”

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was identified in 18% of reported cases in the UK. Other cases had been positive in the 8 weeks prior to admission. And it is likely, experts reflect, “that ongoing serological tests” reveal “more children with severe acute hepatitis and previous or current SARS-CoV-2 infection.” It was also reported that 11 of 12 Israeli patients had had Covid-19 in the past few months and most of the reported cases of hepatitis involved patients too young to qualify for Covid vaccinations. Hence the hypothesis formulated. Sars-CoV-2 infection, experts point out, “can cause the formation of a viral reservoir”, in which the virus hides, which continues to remain in the body. “The persistence of the virus in the gastrointestinal tract can lead to the repeated release of viral proteins through the intestinal epithelium, resulting in immune activation.”

This repeated immune activation, the reasoning of Brodin and Arditi continues, “could be mediated by a superantigen within the Spike protein of Sars-CoV-2, which resembles staph enterotoxin B, triggering broad, non-specific activation. of T lymphocytes “. Among other things, they recall, “superantigen-mediated activation of immune cells has been proposed as a possible causal mechanism of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children”, Mis-C, observed in some small patients some time after an infection with SARS-CoV-2. In addition, acute hepatitis has also been reported in children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, but co-infection by other viruses has not been studied for those cases, the authors still reason.

Which mechanism would be triggered? The scenario may be, according to the two scientists, similar to another one already described in mice: adenovirus infection sensitizes rodents to the subsequent toxic shock mediated by staphylococcal enterotoxin B – which would act as a hypothetical Sars superantigen could do. -CoV-2 – leading to liver failure and death. Once again, therefore, it is an excessive immune response that ends up under the lens. “Translated into the current situation – conclude the two experts – we suggest that children with acute hepatitis should be studied to verify the possible persistence of Sars-CoV-2 in the faeces”, and for other factors that could confirm a phenomenon similar to that hypothesized .

These investigations could “provide evidence of a mechanism” triggered by a “Sars-CoV-2 superantigen in a host sensitized by adenovirus 41F.” If evidence of superantigen-mediated immune activation is found, “immunomodulatory therapies in children with severe acute hepatitis should be considered.”