Today, July 28, is World Hepatitis Day: a silent infection caused by different types of viruses, from A to E, of which B and C are the most relevant and cause almost 8,000 new infections per year. day globally, largely undiagnosed. More than one million hepatitis-related deaths occur worldwide each year, many of them preventable considering that there are effective vaccines and treatments for hepatitis B and a cure is available for hepatitis C. This is the balance highlighted by the Ministry of Health, which relaunches the slogan ‘One life, one liver’ online, chosen this year by the World Health Organization for World Hepatitis Day. it reminds us that liver health is essential for human health”, underlines the dicastery.

“This precious organ – he explains – silently performs more than 500 functions that are essential for life every day”. But “even viral hepatitis acts silently, with symptoms appearing only when the disease is in an advanced stage”. For this reason “early diagnosis plays a fundamental role in the fight against hepatitis. Diagnosing the infection in people who are unaware of being infected allows you to avoid the complications of advanced liver disease and allows you to interrupt the circulation of the virus, preventing new infections. In order to be able to detect the presence of the hepatitis virus a simple test is enough”.

World Hepatitis Day was calendarized by WHO on the day of the birth of Baruch Blumberg (July 28, 1925), the US biochemist awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovering the hepatitis B virus in 1967 and developing the first Vaccine. “The anniversary represents an opportunity to turn the spotlight on this infection – underlines the ministry – and to recall the urgency of the efforts necessary to eliminate hepatitis as a threat to public health by 2030, a goal which the various countries of the world”.