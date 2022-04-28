Home page World

Anna Lehmer

More and more children are getting hepatitis. The infection is unusual. The EU authority ECDC has now published an initial risk assessment.

Stockholm – Physicians are faced with a puzzle: More and more children are contracting hepatitis without carrying the corresponding virus. The first cases were reported from Great Britain in April, followed by other European countries. To date, acute hepatitis has occurred in previously healthy children in an estimated 55 people in the European Economic Area (EEA), including one in Germany. Twelve EEA countries have now recorded suspected or confirmed cases, according to a risk assessment by the EU health authority ECDC published on Thursday evening.

Hepatitis in children: RKI reports first case in Germany

The illness of a five-year-old child was reported from Germany: It was hospitalized in January with symptoms of acute hepatitis and had previously suffered from gastrointestinal problems. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported that the child had tested positive for adenoviruses but negative for the corona virus. The Berlin Institute did not provide any further details.

Unusual cases of hepatitis: More and more children are becoming infected

In addition to 111 cases in Great Britain, there were also twelve cases each in the USA and Israel and one in Japan. So far, most of the young patients have recovered from the infection, but some have developed acute liver failure, necessitating liver transplantation. Hepatitis is a viral disease that can vary from hepatitis A to E depending on the type of virus. the According to the RKI, symptoms of a disease are sufficient from fever, nausea or loss of appetite to yellowing of the skin and eyes. The liver enzymes in the blood can also be greatly increased. In severe cases, the disease is fatal, although this is rare in children. Hepatitis often progresses at a young age with mild symptoms.

Hepatitis in children puzzles EU authorities

As ECDC director Andrea Ammon said on Tuesday, the exact cause behind the current hepatitis cases is still unclear. The previous investigations indicated a connection to infections of the children with adenoviruses. “Investigations are ongoing in all countries with reported cases,” said the European health authority ECDC in April. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also alarmed because the typical pathogens of hepatitis A, B, C, D and E have not been detected in those affected.

Physicians are asked to pay particular attention to “unclear cases of acute hepatitis or liver failure in children under 16” and to report suspected cases immediately.

EU authority cannot accurately assess risk for children

The EEA includes the 27 countries of the European Union as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. So far, there have been cases in this area in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Poland, Romania and Spain.

According to the ECDC, the incidence is very low, even if there is no systematic surveillance. Since the pathogen is still unknown, the risk for the child population cannot be precisely estimated at this time. The authority therefore recommends strengthening hygiene practices (including hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces) in facilities attended by small children. (dpa/ale)