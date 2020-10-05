The Nobel Prize for Medicine in the year 2020 has been announced in Stockholm city of Sweden. The award is given jointly to Harvey Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles Rice. Together these scientists discovered the hepatitis C virus.The Nobel Prize awarding institution said that this year’s Nobel Prize is awarded to three scientists who have made a decisive contribution in the fight against blood-borne hepatitis. The disease is a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people worldwide. These three scientists have made profitable discoveries. Due to this, hepatitis C has been identified.

Hepatitis C is very dangerous

The third form of hepatitis disease is much more dangerous than the former. It is the third such disease in the world, due to which more than one lakh people die every year. Number one is HIV and number two is TB. Therefore, this discovery has been given so much importance.

Earlier only hepatitis A and B were identified

Before today, only hepatitis A and hepatitis B were identified. However, cases of blood borne hepatitis have always been unclear. The discovery of the Hepatitis C virus has now revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis. With this, blood tests and new drugs can be made. Due to their discovery, lives of millions of people worldwide have been saved.

What is Hepatitis, know how dangerous it is

Hepatitis is a Greek term, consisting of liver and inflammation. It is a viral infection disease. This disease is also caused by excessive consumption of alcohol, contaminants present in the environment and autoimmune disease. In 1940, it was found that hepatitis is mainly of two types.

hepatitis A

The disease is spread by contaminated water or food. This disease does not affect the patient for a long time. The disease becomes healthy after a few days of treatment.

hepatitis B

This form of hepatitis is more dangerous than the previous one. It spreads through the blood and fids present in the body. It affects the patient severely. It is also dangerous because the symptom of this disease appears after the patient is completely vulnerable. In most cases, the patient either becomes crippled or dies.