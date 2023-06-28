The congress organized by Ecmclub Srl was held in Milan on Tuesday 16 May with the unconditional contribution of AbbVie “New horizons in hcv: completing the elimination path”, a large faculty that represents the backbone of the fight against hcv, a pathology that often weighs heavily on the health of the patient and on the Health System. The congress discussed the feasibility of the global health commitment for an HCV-free world by 2030 with an eye to the Italian situation in terms of achievements and future objectives.