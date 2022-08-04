A team of researchers from the College of Engineering and Computer Science of the Florida Atlantic University and collaborators has developed an inexpensive device capable of detecting thehepatitis C. The study involved the devising of a microfluidic platform which incorporates several steps that are usually performed by trained personnel in sophisticated laboratory environments on a single platform. The entire virus detection process is performed within a uniquely designed, inexpensive, disposable, self-guided microfluidic chip.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Biosensors.

Hepatitis C: this is how the new device works

Hepatitis C affects more than 354 million people worldwide. About 75-85% of people who suffer from it contract a long-term infection called chronic hepatitis C. If left untreated, it could lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer, or liver failure. Approximately 1 million people die from this disease every year.

Despite the availability of effective therapies, only 20% of the population is diagnosed and only 7% have received treatment in developed countries. In developing or low-income countries, where 78 to 80% of cases worldwide reside, less than 1% receive a diagnosis and treatment.

The most accurate way to diagnose hepatitis C is with molecular testing, which should start with an antibody test, followed by a nucleic acid test for RNA detection to confirm the initial result. However, current testing methods are time consuming, expensive and difficult to implement in remote and underdeveloped areas.

The new device, on the other hand, is easy to use, portable and provides visual confirmation using only a small amount of sample and a few reagents. The fully automated sample-in-answer-out molecular diagnostic setup quickly detects hepatitis C virus in approximately 45 minutes. The technology uses relatively inexpensive, reusable equipment that costs around $ 50 for sample processing and disease detection. The disposable microfluidic chip also offers shorter time to reliable diagnosis and costs around $ 2.

The results of the study revealed that human plasma samples spiked with hepatitis C virus particles that were tested with the device ensured a high sensitivity of 500 viral copies / mL and specificity, without the need for qualified technicians. expensive equipment or facilities. The RNA-based setup uses a colorimetric reading of the results, which is an accurate method that can be implemented in low-income areas, making it accessible to people. "The hands-free microfluidic chip we used for testing is easy to assemble and provides a hands-on approach for large-scale testing outside the lab," he said. Waseem Asgharsenior author and associate professor at the FAU Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering: "The operating procedure of the chip is simple; once the samples are introduced into the inlet chamber, the automated system will work automatically ".

The configuration consists of an automated disposable microfluidic chip, a small surface heater and a reusable magnetic actuation platform. the compact microfluidic chip enables isolation, purification, amplification and colorimetric detection of the nucleic acid of the amplified product. The system uses a dye to detect the amplification product with the naked eye. The dye changes color from orange to green in the presence of DNA double-stranded, resulting in easy analysis without the need for fluorescent imaging.

The microchip is designed with distinct chamber shapes so that solutions can be retained throughout the entire execution process. The diamond-shaped chambers contain different buffers that perform different tasks for optimal RNA purification. The inlet and reaction chambers are dual-purpose chambers, making the plasma processing steps less complex.

“With this molecular diagnostic setup, the user can run multiple tests as attention is only required at the beginning and end of the colorimetric analysis, making it ideal for application at the point of care and in underdeveloped countries. ”Asghar said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) aims to reduce the hepatitis C infection rate by 90% and the death rate by 65% ​​by 2030, compared to a 2015 baseline.