(Adnkronos) – On the sidelines of the congress organized on Tuesday 16 May in Milan by Ecmclub Srl with the unconditional contribution of AbbVie “New horizons in hcv: completing the elimination path”, Vincenza Calvaruso, Italian Association for the study of the liver (AISF) yes she focused on the complications of hepatitis C in the event of a misdiagnosis, but also on the impact that recovery from HCV can have on patients’ quality of life.

