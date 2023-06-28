Eliminate hepatitis C (HCV) by 2030 as required by WHO. It was discussed at the congress organized in Milan on May 16 by Ecmclub Srl with the unconditional contribution of AbbVie “New horizons in hcv: completing the elimination path”. Screening is essential, for which our country enjoys a fund that guarantees free access to some segments of the population. What can those who cannot access the free check do? Responds Massimo Andreoni, Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases