Hepatitis A virus was discovered in the Volyn region of Ukraine

A case of viral hepatitis A was discovered in another region of Ukraine – in the Volyn region. The Volyn Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported this on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

“In November, a case of viral hepatitis A was registered in Volyn. An adult from the Lutsk community fell ill,” the message says.

The center added that those who had contact with the sick person are being monitored medically and their test results for hepatitis A are negative.

Previously, a state of emergency (emergency) due to an outbreak of hepatitis was declared in the Vinnitsa region of Ukraine. The sale of home-made goods in markets has been limited, additional checks are being carried out at enterprises, and disinfection of public transport has been intensified.