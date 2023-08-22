Genoa – Hepatitis A outbreak. A family of five, residing in the centre, is been intoxicated by a yet unidentified food. Two children are hospitalized at San Martino and Galliera while one has been discharged from Gaslini; the parents are followed at home. The cases were immediately reported to the Asl 3 Hygiene Service which is conducting a survey among family contacts to verify that the virus has not spread to other people, to whom vaccination could be immediately offered.

An outbreak of hepatitis A had not been registered in Genoa for some years; fortunately it occurred in a period in which schools are closed and it is therefore easier to limit the contagion of the virus. The most common symptoms of hepatitis A (spread via the fecal-oral route) are: nausea, fever, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea.

The sample investigations they are carried out by the regional laboratory of San Martino, directed by Professor Giancarlo Icardi who is also the sole contact person for Liguria at the higher institute of health.