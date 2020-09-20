Gregori inherited a small farm near the town of Novovolynsk in northwestern Ukraine near the border with Poland from his parents. He grows potatoes, carrots, cabbage and onions, a handful of chickens and a goat ensure that each of his five children receives a fresh egg and a glass of milk every day. What the family does not need to live, Gregori offers for sale at the Novovolynsk market. Every Friday morning he brings his goods into town in a donkey cart.

At some point he notices that the donkey causes considerable costs. The hay is not available for free, whatever else the animal eats must also be bought. So Gregori decides to wean the donkey from eating, he feeds it less every day.