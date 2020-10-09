E.t’s not all bad news right now. One of the “good news” is the demand by the Greens to stop construction on motorways and federal highways. The young, dynamic and attractive co-chair of the Green Party, Annalena Baerbock, made famous by statements such as “the network is the storage”, said in a recent newspaper interview that we needed “a different transport policy”. First of all, the federal government would have to “stop now” the construction of the A49 from Kassel to Neuental in the Schwalm-Eder district. The desire for a Germany without autobahns is anti-fascism in practice. A vision, but one that definitely deserved to be filled with life.