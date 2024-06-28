Juarez City.- Henry R., the alleged person responsible for a crash on Monday that ended the life of three teenagers and two more women are in the hospital, he was driving under the influence of marijuana and cocaine, according to toxicology tests carried out both at the General Hospital while he was being evaluated for possible injuries and at the District Attorney’s Office in the Northern Zone.

The 45-year-old man arrived at courtroom 20 of the Judicial City around 11:10 yesterday morning. He arrived with both eyes black, and the left one with a bloody discharge that turned it red; his short, disheveled hair and wearing jeans and a sand-colored T-shirt with blood on his left elbow.

He was represented by a public defender, who arrived early to read the investigation file while her client arrived and to be able to speak with him privately upon arrival.

R., American citizen who was passing through Juarez City selling a car, as he himself stated to the Institute of Pre-Trial Services, he is accused of reckless damage for having crashed a green 1999 Chevrolet Astro pickup truck on Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue and Moctezuma Street.

Also of the death of three teenagers, the injuries of a fourth and an adult woman, mother and aunt of the minor victims. And damage to two other vehicles and municipal property. These crimes, homicide, injuries and damages, were formulated intentionally, according to the Public Ministry, as they were the result of the decision to flee the first road accident, with the Astro.

Pretrial Services also informed them that he lived in the United States, that he has dependents there, and that he worked as an industrial electrician. He had only come to Juárez to sell a vehicle, but no further details were given. He was just passing through.

He also declared that he was a habitual user of cocaine and marijuana, and that the only address he had available in Juárez was that of his sister.

The Institute was in charge of confirming the information as much as possible, and that included contacting R.’s sister, who refused to host him because after the matter became relevant in the media she began receiving threats, and she does not want to be at risk herself or put Henry at risk.

The Pre-Trial Services report also indicated that in the investigation file for the events of which R. is accused there are at least three witnesses at potential risk, as well as physical and moral victims, two of whom are still hospitalized.

This was information provided at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to the agent in charge of the prosecution. The crimes were diverse, dating back to 1999, from possession of marijuana, cocaine, illegal possession of a firearm, driving under the influence of substances harmful to health, domestic violence, resisting and evading arrest, and even human trafficking, it was read during the initial hearing, in the request for precautionary measures.

The judge, however, did not take these antecedents into account, since they were not presented in the correct manner. However, the lack of ties to a home in Juarez to which he was denied access, and the alleged escape from the first incident that resulted in the rest of the catastrophe, were sufficient to justify preventive detention in Social Reintegration Center No. 3 in Ciudad Juarez for 24 months from June 24, the day of the traffic accident and his formal arrest by Traffic Safety agents.

The fraud in escaping

The facts of which Henry R. is accused were read after the arrest by road agents was declared legal after the accident.

This formal accusation reported that on June 24 of this year, at 12:51 p.m., under the influence of cocaine and marijuana, Henry R., who was driving a Jeep Wrangler gray vehicle in the second lane heading east-west on Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue, near the intersection with Moctezuma Street, crashed his vehicle on the front left side with the front right side of a green 1999 Chevrolet Astro, and fled the scene to avoid answering for the crime.

César BU, who was driving the Astro, said he saw it coming at full speed in his rearview mirror, and he wasn’t expecting the crash, but it happened, and after that he decided to chase the Jeep to make it answer for what happened, but it stayed behind. He arrived at the scene later when Heroico turns into Bernardo Norzagaray Boulevard, only to see the chaos.

The Public Ministry reported that after this first accident, the escape was R.’s decision, so the crimes resulting from this were classified under the title of intentional.