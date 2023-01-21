The French striker, who came on 7 minutes from the end in place of Djuric, was at the center of the market, in the crosshairs of Anderlecht, Fiorentina, Empoli, Salernitana and Genoa. Coach Zaffaroni confirmed that he will undergo tests this week: the risk is a lesion to the cruciate ligament
Bad injury for Thomas Henry who, in the recovery of Hellas Verona-Lecce, left the field on a stretcher and in tears. The Gialloblù striker, who had replaced Djuric seven minutes from time, controlled a ball after a tackle with an opponent, but put his foot on the ground badly and his right knee twisted in an unnatural way. The Frenchman immediately screamed in pain and in that moment he perhaps understood that the injury could be very serious. His tears suggest that there could be an interest in the cruciate ligament. Instrumental checks will be necessary in the next few days to understand the possible damage. Coach Zaffaroni confirmed it in the press conference: “The coach is in pain. He felt this problem with his knee and it will be necessary to carry out instrumental tests during the week. Let’s wait to say anything”.
GOODBYE MARKET
—
In the event of a cruciate ligament injury, resulting in an operation and a long stop, the market that Henry has would vanish. He entered the final against Lecce also because his farewell already in this transfer market session seemed certain. Also because offers or interests had arrived for him from Anderlecht, Salernitana, Fiorentina, Empoli and Genoa. Now there is a big question mark about his future.
January 21, 2023 (change January 21, 2023 | 5:44 pm)
