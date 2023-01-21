Bad injury for Thomas Henry who, in the recovery of Hellas Verona-Lecce, left the field on a stretcher and in tears. The Gialloblù striker, who had replaced Djuric seven minutes from time, controlled a ball after a tackle with an opponent, but put his foot on the ground badly and his right knee twisted in an unnatural way. The Frenchman immediately screamed in pain and in that moment he perhaps understood that the injury could be very serious. His tears suggest that there could be an interest in the cruciate ligament. Instrumental checks will be necessary in the next few days to understand the possible damage. Coach Zaffaroni confirmed it in the press conference: “The coach is in pain. He felt this problem with his knee and it will be necessary to carry out instrumental tests during the week. Let’s wait to say anything”.