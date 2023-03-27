Who knows what he’s thinking right now Sir Henry Royce, sitting on his cloud in the company of other geniuses like him. What a confusion, between electric cars, hybrids and now even with the arrival of biofuels and e-fuels. The automobile as he imagined it and as he built it during his extraordinary life has changed radically, losing part of that old charm but gaining in technology and respect for the environment. One thing hasn’t changed though, e 160 years after birth of the founder of the luxury brand par excellence sounds like a warning to all other mere mortals: “Seek for perfection in everything you do. Take the best that exists and make it better”.

Career beginnings

It is with this cutter engraved in his mind that Henry Royce gave birth to one of the most exciting pages in the history of the automobile, all the more so if we consider that his first years of life were marked by serious financial difficulties. Born in 1863 as the youngest of five children, Henry soon had to face his own survival due to the bankruptcy of his father, who owned a mill, a bankruptcy which according to the law of the time even led him to prison. Thus it was that at the age of 10 he began working in London, first as a newspaper seller and then as a telegram messenger, until in 1879, thanks to the support of his aunt, he began an apprenticeship at the Great Northern workshops Railway (GNR) at Peterborough. His aptitude for design emerged immediately as well as an innate ability to use tools and materials of all kinds. One of his first works was a set of three miniature brass wheelbarrows: a small masterpiece from which one could already glimpse his potential.

The revolution

After spending three years working for the Electric Lighting & Power Generating Company, driven by a propensity for risk and self-confidence, the now 21-year-old Henry set up on his own and in 1884 founded the Manchester F. H. Royce & Co. Initially manufacturing focused on small items such as battery-powered door bells, but soon the business transitioned to heavy equipment such as overhead cranes and shunting winches. Business was booming, Royce certainly couldn’t complain, but some health problems convinced him to stop. So he took a 10-week vacation, spent in South Africa to meet his wife’s family. On the long journey home, the electrocution: a book entitled “The Automobile, its construction and management” would have changed his life and, in a certain sense, that of the whole world.

The legend of the first Decauville

Back in his homeland Royce immediately bought his first car, a 10 HP Decauville: a calculated purchase. Legend has it that this first car was so badly made and unreliable to make Henry Royce think he could do much better. The Decauville was the perfect car to dismantle: “Taking the best and making it better”, to be precise. She was therefore the milestone in a story that began in a daring way, as often happens, and which in the immediately following years continued with the creation of three 10 HP twin-cylinder cars based precisely on the Decauville. His attention to detail in design and manufacturing, accompanied by a constant revision of components, established the production pattern that he and his would follow until his death.

After all, his mantra was “erase, alter, improve, perfect” and that constant evolutionary process led to some of his greatest engineering achievements. Under the direction of him the aircraft engine buzzards built in 1927 with an initial power of 825 HP it was transformed in just four years into the Schneider Trophy-winning “R” engine which, in its final form, was capable of producing 2,783 HP. The V12 design would appear almost unchanged in the 1936 Phantom III, three years after his death. Because beyond all Henry Royce also had another fundamental belief: “If something seems right, it probably is right”.