The former Arsenal striker’s goal is to lead the national team to the 2024 Paris Olympics. He takes over from Sylvain Ripoll

Alexander Grandesso – paris

Eliminated in the quarterfinals of the last European Championship, where they started as favourites, France Under 21 starts again with Thierry Henry. The former gunner has been appointed coach in place of the sacked Sylvain Ripoll. The Como shareholder, also supported by the Minister of Sport, has the main mission of leading the “bluets” to the next Paris Olympics, perhaps with Mbappé in attack.

leave of absence — Until today, the former 1998 world champion had the role of appreciated commentator both for Prime France, commenting on Ligue 1 matches, and in England, to analyze the Premier League for Sky. However, the former Juventus player had made his debut as a coach on the youth bench of Arsenal, and then in the autumn of 2018 on that of Monaco, in Ligue 1. An experience that lasted about twenty games in a delicate transition phase of the project Monaco club. After eleven losses, Henry had been fired by Russian owner Rybolovlev. See also Genoa, Blessin: "The others are closer, I still believe in them"

value — In 2019, Henry was hired by Impact Montreal, in Mls, from which he separated after the covid period, to return to activity in 2021 as coach of the Belgian forwards in Roberto Martinez’s staff, in view of the European and the World Cup, which closed prematurely in Qatar with elimination in the group stage. The new coach was hired until the end of Euro 2025, with the mission of enhancing the wide range of young talents, perhaps alongside Mbappé for the Paris 2024 Olympics.