The Frenchman is ready to unleash his sills again, the Nigerian, driver from Laicester, paws to make a difference even at the Dacia Arena, Caputo in Empoli could find the right bread for his hunger for redemption

Which strikers to field for this round of the championship that will start today with the Sassuolo-Turin match? We give you some tips to better face this day, taking advantage of the good moment of form of some protagonists.

FIRST TO BE OWNER – Henry (17 credits) will once again lead the orange-green attack in the delicate challenge with Spezia. With Aramu the agreement is perfect, as demonstrated in Empoli where the Frenchman scored his first Italian goal. The tip can find the encore. We trust in his great vein of realization.

IMPORTANT DOUBLE – Osimhen (26 credits) dragged Napoli to a good comeback against Leicester. A brace that gives a lot of motivation to the Nigerian striker who will try to repeat himself also against Udinese, in a very difficult match, given the good start of the Friulians.

HUNTING THE FIRST GOAL – Caputo (24 credits) did not particularly convince in his first official match in the Sampdoria jersey. Even if against Inter and with a skriniar in stratospheric form it is really difficult to come out as winners. Against an Empoli, his former team, which shows some difficulties in defense, the game can be simpler. We therefore trust in the recovery of the Apulian striker who can hurt the Tuscan team.

