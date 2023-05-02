The future of Henry of England in the United States, where he moved with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020 after abandoning his role in the British royal family, could be in jeopardy. The Joe Biden Administration could be taken to court for granting the Duke of Sussex a US visa, after he admitted to having used drugs in his memoirs, entitled In the shadowand published earlier this year.

In the book, Prince Harry admits to taking cocaine as a teenager, smoking weed and trying hallucinogenic mushrooms at the actress’s house. friends Courteney Cox, who recently denied it in an interview in the magazine Variety. The youngest son of King Carlos III also admits that, while for him the consumption of alcohol and cocaine had been “something more social”, his relationship with marijuana, however, was much deeper. At the beginning of last March, in an interview broadcast on streaming with the Canadian doctor and writer Gabor Maté on the occasion of the presentation of his memoirs, the Duke of Sussex revealed how specifically marijuana became his salvation at a difficult time in his life: “I started using it recreationally and then I I realized how good it was for me,” he revealed. Both his memoirs and his statements caused quite a stir in the UK, where several anti-drug campaigners called them “worrying”.

More information

Now, in the United States, those revelations about his past could cost him his visa. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative US organization established in 1973 and based in Washington, which was influential in providing political guidance to the Ronald Reagan Administration, has demanded that the Department of Homeland Security know whether the Duke of Sussex confessed to using drugs through the petition publication of your US visa application. The Government has so far refused to release this information, despite the fact that this request is protected by freedom of information. Now a court will decide whether to compel officials to release Henry’s immigration records from England to see whether or not he told the truth in his visa application.

“This request is in the public interest in light of a possible revocation of Prince Harry’s visa for use of illicit substances and new questions about the prince’s drug use,” the Heritage Foundation petition states. In the United States, immigration laws classify any alien determined to be a drug addict inadmissible into the country. So if the Duke of Sussex admitted to drug use, he could be barred from applying for citizenship and even deported. His wife Meghan Markle, for his part, is a US citizen, as well as their two children together, Archie and Lilibeth, who were born in California, the couple’s place of residence.

Sources close to the prince declared last month to The Telegraph that the duke had been “sincere” in his visa application, suggesting that he had indeed made reference to his past drug use in his application. This has raised blisters among several members of the Heritage Foundation, both in the United States and in the United Kingdom, who wonder if the prince received, then, a favorable treatment. This has been the case of the British conservative commentator Nile Gardiner, in turn director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, and who was a personal assistant to the former British prime minister known as The woman of iron: “The issue of drugs is an important matter. Applicants for a visa in the United States have to say if they have used drugs. If they say yes, they have to fill out a detailed report. Sometimes they are denied entry into the country.” has declared in an article in The Times. “For him to gain entry he must have required some high-level intervention of which we are not aware. What we are asking is whether he was open and transparent in that request or whether he was given a favored treatment. Was he treated differently from everyone else?

Samuel Dewey, the lawyer acting on behalf of the Heritage Foundation in its freedom of information case, has made a similar statement about Prince Harry’s case, clarifying that the Duke of Sussex could get a visa by undergoing a series of medical check-ups in the future: “When a visa is granted, a complete medical examination is required. This is a condition of a waiver in the event that someone has admitted to drug use in their past. In the future, the situation could arise that the person has to go through the check-ups again, so that there is a follow-up. But we just don’t know how Prince Harry has been treated, and that’s why we’re asking questions.”