The confrontation of the British royal family with the tabloid newspapers of tycoon Rupert Murdoch has dragged on for decades, since the publication of that murky recording of the conversation between Charles of England and Camila Parker-Bowles, in which the then Prince of Wales dreamed of be your lover’s tampon. This Tuesday it became known that not all the disputes were resolved in an open and public way, and that the media empire of the sensationalist publisher has had to continue compensating for his abuses of the members of the Windsor family. His company paid Prince William “a large sum of money” in 2020 to discreetly close out of court the accusation of wiretapping against the Duke of Cambridge. It has been revealed, as part of the documents provided to the trial, by Prince Enrique’s lawyers, during the process that the second son of Carlos III has decided to initiate against News UK, for “serious breaches of privacy”, which include listening to and recording private conversations.

The company, owner of the historic The Timesbut also from tabloids like the sun or the already disappeared News of the World -the latter closed in 2011 as a scapegoat for the scandal of widespread illegal recordings-, reached an agreement behind closed doors with Buckingham Palace to close a lawsuit filed by the royal house on behalf of Prince William.

Enrique’s legal team, which has demanded a public apology from Murdoch’s conglomerate since 2017 for having spied on him, ensures that the company has refused to fulfill its part of a deal agreed between its top managers and Buckingham in 2012, by which both princes they would suspend any legal action in exchange for receiving a formal apology later. The famous tamponate it was such a shock to the British royal house that there was no desire to go through a similar experience. The company has denied the existence of that agreement.

“The reason [de un acuerdo así] It was to avoid the situation in which a member of the royal family had to sit on the bench and recount details of private and very sensitive voice messages”, Enrique explained to the magistrate of the London High Court before whom he has appeared. the case. “The institution was incredibly nervous, and wanted at all costs to avoid the damage to its reputation that it had already suffered in 1993, when the sun and another tabloid illegally obtained and published details of an intimate phone conversation between my father and stepmother in 1989, when he was still married to my mother. [Lady Di]”, Has assured the Duke of Sussex.

Enrique de Inglaterra has decided to settle accounts with several publishing companies, after years of confrontation, and the first attack has been against Murdoch, the Windsor black beast. He accuses the News UK group of having carried out “for years a concealment [de pruebas] deliberate destruction, destruction of evidence, concealment of the highest levels of responsibility and even the false denial of his criminal activities under oath”, according to documents filed with the court ahead of the trial scheduled for January 2024. “The invasion of his personal conversations and his relationships caused him anguish, his privacy was constantly violated and his security was put at risk, ”say the lawyers for the Duke of Sussex.

Murdoch’s Defense

Murdoch’s company has decided to exercise a double defense. In addition to denying the accusations, he clings to the formal fact that most of the affairs to which Prince Harry refers occurred more than 20 years ago and would have expired, according to the magnate’s lawyers.

“the sun does not accept any responsibility or admit any of the accusations presented”, said the legal team that represents the company.

The wiretapping scandal, which affected dozens of public figures, was on the verge of sinking Murdoch’s media empire, who finally managed to settle the crisis with the definitive closure of News of the World and compensation to all those injured for more than 1,200 million euros.

History, somehow, repeats itself these days. In the trial already baptized as the “defamation of the century”, which was being held these days in the United States, Murdoch avoided in extremis sit on the bench, in the courts of the town of Wilmington, in exchange for paying 787.5 million dollars (about 710 million euros) to close the case against his Fox News chain, filed by the manufacturer of voting machines Dominion . Television, a representative for decades of populism and the American extreme right, accused the company of manipulating its booths to favor Democrat Joe Biden in votes in the elections against Donald Trump. The hoax was part of a campaign to question the result of those elections, which Murdoch let roll, despite the fact that he himself did not believe it, with the purpose of inflating television audiences.

The penultimate episode of this crisis has been the departure of the presenter and commentator Tucker Carlson, one of the main stars of Fox and propagandist allied to Donald Trump. The latter may come if Prince Harry can finally defeat Murdoch in the British courts.

