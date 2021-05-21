Enrique of England has once again broken all the ties that bound him to the British royal family giving very intimate details of his suffering, how he lived the death of Diana and his life in the palace, even going beyond the interview he conducted together to Oprah Winfrey last March. This time the frame is the documentary series that has just premiered also together with Winfrey, which both produce and star in, The Me You Can’t See (What I am and you don’t see). In it, Enrique tells that he used drugs and alcohol repeatedly to overcome the loss of his mother and “as a means of escape.” “I was determined to drink, I was determined to take drugs, I was determined to try to do things that made me feel a little less like I did,” the prince told the presenter during the first chapter of it. “Little by little I realized it. Not that he drank Monday through Friday, but that he probably drank on a single day, on a Friday or Saturday night, the same as in an entire week. And he was drinking not because he enjoyed it, but because he was trying to hide something. “

In addition to those incursions into drugs and alcohol, Enrique explains that he suffered frequent panic attacks, especially when he had to face the tasks associated with his position. “Every time I put on a suit and a tie and had to play the part, even before leaving the house, I broke into a sweat, my heart went … Panic attacks, severe anxiety. The time from 28 to 32 was a nightmare in my life, of madness ”. Some attacks that also everyone saw, and for which he felt exposed: “Every time I got into a car, when I saw a camera, I started to sweat, as if my body temperature were two or three degrees higher than the rest. I thought I was completely red and everyone could see how I felt, but no one knew why. ” That is why he assures that the best years of his life were spent during the decade that he was linked to the Army, because there he did not have privileges or recognition for being from the family that he was.

“People who are hurt from their upbringing, by their environment, by what has happened, what they have had to face, what to see …, if you don’t transform yourself, if you don’t process it, it ends up turning against you. all possible ways and you can’t control it, ”he explains. “Looking back, it’s all a matter of time,” think out loud about how your life unfolded. “In my early twenties, everything was frantic for me, to the point of exhaustion, I traveled all over the world because from the perspective of my family that way I would find out who I was. And it was like: ‘Someone has to go to Nepal, Enrique, it’s your turn.’ He was the one who always said yes. Not yes, but ‘Yes, sure, sure, of course’. Yes, yes, until I was completely burned ”.

In addition, in the series the prince is seen undergoing a therapy that serves to relieve patients who have suffered a shock post-traumatic. In fact, he himself says that after the death of his mother he went to therapy for four years (“and that’s a long time”), and that at first this shocked him because he was “afraid of losing.” “I was not in an environment in which I was encouraged to talk about the issue, rather the other way around,” he says about the lack of communication with the rest of the members of the royal family.

“For me, therapy has equipped me to be able to cope. That is why I am here, and why my wife is here too. That feeling of feeling trapped in the family, because there was no option to leave … ”, says the youngest son of Carlos and Diana de Gales, who explains that when he informed his family of his intention to leave, they told him:“ You cannot to do that”. “And I thought: how bad do things have to get until they let me do it?”

“I thought that my family would help me but every question, request, alert, whatever, he fell on his face with silence or negligence,” he says about the British royal family, where the only thing he was recommended was to nod and smile and with it I would get over it. “My family members have said, ‘Play this game and your life will be easier,’ but I have hell inside me because of my mother. I feel out of the system, but I was stuck in it. The only way to break free and break is to tell the truth, ”he explains. Enrique from England says that after his mother’s death he felt as if his head was “in the sand” and that when asked how he felt, he never said happy or sad, but simply “fine”, without wanting to go deeper.

He also claims that thinking about the late Diana was painful for him, too much, so he avoided bringing her to mind. “I don’t want to think about her, because if I think about her, the question that I can’t get her back, bring her back, will come up, and that makes me sad. What’s the use of thinking about sad things? I decided simply not to talk about it. Nobody did ”.

In fact, Enrique thought that what had happened to Diana could be repeated with his wife, Meghan Markle. “They persecuted my mother to death when she was in a relationship with someone who was not white, and look what happens now. Are we talking about history repeating itself? They will not stop until they kill her, ”he says, referring to the racism that he and Markle say they have felt within the royal family and also to the media persecution. “For the headlines and the joint efforts of The Company [como se llama a la familia real británica] and the means of discrediting her, I would wake up in the middle of the night and she was crying, but I didn’t want to wake up because I was already carrying too much weight on my shoulders, ”she says. “It was heartbreaking, I hugged her, we talked and she cried and cried.” As he has told on occasion, he thought that his mother’s story would repeat itself.

For this reason, he explains that he does not regret at all having left the bosom of the royal family. And he adds that London brings back too many memories of Diana and causes him suffering, because there he feels “persecuted”. In fact, he believes that he is now living the life that his mother wanted and that he could not get to enjoy.

In the episodes of The Me You Can’t See Not only are Henry of England and Oprah Winfrey speaking about mental health, but also Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, lecturer Zak Williams, son of the late actor Robin Williams, US basketball league players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway and chef Rashad Armstead. In them, Lady Gaga – whom she introduces herself simply as Stefani, using her real first name – recounts how she was raped for 19 years, something that she already told in 2014 and that she has brought to light on different occasions throughout of these years (such as when in 2016 she explained that she suffered from post-traumatic disorder or in 2018 that she had been forced by someone from the entertainment industry), but she also tells how she ended up pregnant with that rape.

“I was 19 years old and I was already in this business, and a producer told me, ‘Take off your clothes.’ And I said no. I quit, and then they told me they were going to burn all my music. And they did not stop. They did not stop asking me, I was frozen, and … I hardly remember, “she said. He did not want to name the producer, but said he did not want “to see that person ever again.” He says that a few months ago that trauma took a while to appear and that it was “an absolute psychotic outbreak.” “First I felt the pain, then I felt numb, then sick for weeks. I realized that I was in the same pain as when the person who raped me left me there pregnant, lying in a corner near my parents’ house, because I was sick, vomiting. Because she had been raped, and she was locked up and trapped in a recording studio for months. “