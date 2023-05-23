In recent weeks, Prince Henry of England has become one of the protagonists of international media headlines: first, for his attendance at the coronation of his father, King Charles III, although without his wife or children ; then, to receive an apology from one of the British tabloids, the Daily Mirror, against whom he had filed a lawsuit for illegal wiretapping; just a week ago for the persecution in which, always according to her version, he, her wife, Meghan Markle, and her mother, Doria Ragland, were involved. And, now, he is once again the protagonist after receiving bad news about a legal process that he had open against the British Government: neither he nor his family will have the right to use public security when they go to the United Kingdom, as he had requested.

It all started three years ago, when the Dukes of Sussex, Enrique and Meghan Markle, decided to renounce being members of the royal family and, consequently, to have the privileges of its members, such as private security that ensured their protection in the United Kingdom and everything related to public financing. The prince was never satisfied with that decision, arguing that both he and his children were public figures and highly persecuted when they set foot on British territory and that they needed said protection. For that reason, he decided to take legal action (which has already cost British taxpayers almost 300,000 pounds, about 334,000 euros) before a London court to request police protection when he is in the country.

More information

The court case has been ongoing since autumn 2021. A year and a half later, London’s High Court has ruled that the minor son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana cannot seek judicial review of the case, which has already was denied. Therefore, neither the Duke and Duchess of Sussex nor their children will receive British publicly funded security when they visit the UK. Before this decision, in July 2022, the court allowed the prince to continue the legal fight against the original decision to strip him of the security that, as usual, members of the royal family have. But now the same court has decided that his petition ends here.

Prince Henry did not intend for taxpayers to pay in full for his protection. He offered to finance part of that security, an offer that was denied by the Ministry of the Interior. The institution defended at that time that the amount it offered was very small, so much so that it described it as “irrelevant”. The fifth in line to the British throne has been relying on the fact that other members of the royal family who have left it – such as England’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, son of Queen Elizabeth II, because of their links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein—have continued to provide police protection at no cost.

Prince Harry of England and Meghan Markle at the Ms. Foundation For Women Awards Gala on May 16, 2023 in New York Kevin Mazur (Getty Images Ms. Foundation for )

According to sources close to the British television channel BBC, Home Office lawyers oppose rich people being able to “buy” police security. The Ravec (executive committee for the protection of royalty and public figures), in charge of deciding on royal security, has granted “exceptional status” to the Duke of Sussex on the few occasions in which he has traveled to the United Kingdom, all this after studying “the functions it performs when it is present in the country.” For this reason, the committee is in charge of implementing “a particular approach” to each case according to the circumstances.

It is the first time that a member of the royal family has filed a complaint against the British government. After the media leaked the start of the legal process, a representative of the Dukes of Sussex issued a statement clarifying the situation and explaining that what Prince Harry wanted was to “guarantee his safety and that of his family while they are in the Kingdom.” Kingdom so that their children can know their country of origin”. The family has private security in the United States, but they do not have jurisdiction abroad, nor access to the intelligence information in the United Kingdom necessary to keep them safe.

The news comes a week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, always according to their version, were victims of an intense car chase by paparazzi through the streets of New York, where they went to collect an award. A situation that reminded us of the death of Diana de Gales in Paris, 25 years ago, when she was trying to avoid the photographers who were following her. In fact, the prince and Markle requested that the images taken during the chase be released to them, a decision that was also rejected. The agency in charge of them was forceful, alleging that they do not have any type of royal privilege in the United States: “The property belongs to the owner of it: third parties cannot demand that it be given to them, as perhaps kings can do.”