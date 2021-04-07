A year after formalizing their departure from the British royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle begin to shape their emancipation and the new solo adventure they embarked on in the United States, where they reside. After the controversial interview that the Dukes of Sussex gave to Oprah Winfrey in which they assured that they left the United Kingdom due to the prevailing racism in some members of the monarchical institution, the prince and his wife once again monopolize all the attention for their new work that , in a way, it rejoins their past with royalty.

This is the first project that Henry of England and Meghan Markle have carried out with Netflix, a platform with which they signed an agreement last September, focused on one of the most important causes for the Duke of Sussex: the Invictus Games, an international sports competition for war veterans wounded in the act of service that Lady Di’s youngest son founded in 2014. Now the grandson of Elizabeth II has taken a further step in his involvement and is going to turn his solidarity sporting event into a documentary.

As announced by both the streaming in the UK as the Invictus Games Foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing a documentary series that under the name Heart of Invictus, the provisional title of the project, will follow the athletes’ preparation work for the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, where the competition will take place expected to be in spring 2022, after it has been postponed until twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“From the first Invictus Games in 2014 we knew that each competitor would contribute in an exceptional way to a mosaic of endurance, determination and resolve. This series will provide communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their way to the Netherlands next year, ”he said. Prince Henry in a statement. He added: “As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in association with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead or more proud of the Invictus community for continually inspiring global healing, human potential. and continuous service ”.

British director Oscar Orlando von Einsiedel, winner of a 2017 Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film for White Helmets, and producer Joanna Natasegara will lead the project. In addition to being an executive producer of Heart of Invictus Henry of England will also appear on camera in the documentary. “The multi-episode series will bond with competitors as they train and, along the way, reveal powerful stories of endurance and hope. The series will also follow the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games, postponed until next spring, and partner with each nation’s team to support their competitors over the next year, ”explains the statement from the Dukes’ new audiovisual project. from Sussex, for which there is no release date yet.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal with Netflix last September. Under their production company, Archewell Productions (following in the wake of the name of their foundation, Archewell, and, in turn, the name of their first son, Archie) they will make documentaries, series, feature films, programs and children’s programs for the streaming giant. that interests them the most. “Our intention is to create content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, doing aspirational family shows is very important to us, ”said Enrique and Meghan in a statement after signing on Netflix. “Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: courage, endurance and the need for connection,” they added then.

The Invictus Games are a biannual sporting event created by Henry of England seven years ago to promote the physical and mental health of military personnel wounded in combat. Perhaps the work that Elizabeth II’s grandson is most proud of and also one of the few foundations where he retains the title of patron now that he is no longer part of the British royal family. In addition to the charitable work carried out through this foundation, the Invictus Games have a special meaning for the Duke of Sussex, as it was the place where he was seen for the first time in public with Meghan Markle, specifically in the edition that is held in Toronto in 2017, the images of which went around the world.

Meghan Markle, in a Misha Nonoo shirt, and Prince Harry in their first public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games last September. Mark Blinch / REUTERS

Prince Henry said goodbye to the Army in 2015 after a decade of service, which took him twice to fight in Afghanistan (in 2007 and in 2012), to focus on his royal duties and his more humanitarian work, first and foremost. the family he has formed with Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with her second child, who will be a girl, later. “Without a doubt, my two missions in Afghanistan changed the direction of my life. There are very few things that can truly prepare you for the reality of war. The experiences can be hard and long-lasting ”, affirmed at the end of 2015 the grandson of Elizabeth II, who years ago caused a stir by remembering the horrors of war experienced during his missions. On more than one occasion, the second son of Prince Charles and Diana has argued that one of the greatest challenges facing veterans is the “fear of asking for help due to the stigma surrounding mental health,” and is always in favor of breaking the taboo of post-traumatic stress, which “affects not only ex-combatants”, but all kinds of people.