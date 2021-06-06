Enrique of England and Meghan Markle have announced this Sunday the birth of their second daughter, Lilibet Lili Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The girl, who was born on Friday, has been married for two years to her older brother Archie, who was born in London in May 2019, just a year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married at Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the arrival of the little girl in a statement on the website of his foundation, Archewell Foundation. The girl, who weighed almost three and a half kilos, was born at 11:40 am on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage hospital in the city of Santa Barbara, California (United States), according to the statement. “On June 4 we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter Lili. She is more than we could have imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we have felt around the world, ”the dukes wrote in the statement. The pregnancy was made public on February 14, first in the magazine People, to later extend it to the rest of the media through a couple of black and white photographs of the portrait artist Misan Harriman.

The little girl was born in California, where the couple have lived for a little over a year, and became the 11th great-granddaughter of Elizabeth II. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s name is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II herself – Lilibet is the affectionate nickname with which the family addressed the monarch – and her grandmother, Princess Diana of Wales. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has congratulated the couple on your official Twitter profile: “Congratulations to the Dukes of Sussex on the birth of their daughter.”

Mother and daughter are already at home and have asked that, if they want to send gifts for the birth, they be made to different foundations that work on behalf of women and girls: Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED and the Myna foundation Mahila.

At the moment, the British royal family has not commented on the matter on their social media profiles. It is there where they usually communicate the pregnancies of their members, as well as new births, but since March 2020 Enrique and Meghan are no longer full members of the Windsors when they decide a couple of months before to leave the institution. They no longer have a working relationship with the family and have renounced their titles of royal highnesses (they maintain that of dukes as this is a gift from the queen for their wedding), so the communication from the royal family would only be courtesy. .

Although Enrique is not an effective part of the royal family, he has not renounced his dynastic rights. Thus, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is eighth in the line of succession to the throne after her grandfather, Prince Charles; of his uncle Guillermo and his cousins ​​Jorge, Carlota and Luis; and his father Enrique and his brother Archie.

What the little girl will not be is a princess. In the controversial interview that Meghan Markle and Harry of England gave to Oprah Winfrey in March, the former actress complained that the royal palace had not wanted to grant Archie the title of prince when he was born and that this had taken away their options in terms of the safety of the little one. However, a 1917 law states that the sovereign’s children and grandchildren have the right to the title of prince (just as they have the right to renounce it), but not his great-grandchildren, as would be the case with Archie and his little sister. Yes they can be princes the children of Guillermo because he is direct heir to the throne. And, when Carlos is king, Enrique’s children may also be princes, if they or their parents, in the case of being minors, wish to do so.