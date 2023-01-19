There is mourning in Colombian soccer, after the death of one of the historic Deportivo Cali players, the former soccer player, was reported on Wednesday night Henry Caicedoknown as the ‘Fly’.

Caicedo, who came to be considered one of the best defenders on the continent during the seventiesHe died at the age of 71. The ‘Fly’ had been in a delicate state of health since last October 2021, due to a stroke, her diagnosis was reserved, and her doctors and family remained prudent about her evolution.

In addition, for a time he was undergoing therapies, to gradually recover the mobility of his body, with the help of various professionals, but unfortunately, ‘La Mosca’ could not take it anymore and died on January 18 in the south of the Cali city.

His life, a wave of brilliance on the courts and another of struggles outside of them.

(Also: Terrifying: they reveal video of the dog attack that left the ex-soccer player lifeless).

The crash that bordered on homelessness

Henry Mosca Caicedo, former soccer player.

Henry Caicedo began his career as a professional soccer player in 1970, this after being seen by Deportivo Cali scouts.

His potential was known from a very young age, but with the explosion of his sports career – and the excesses to which he was exposed – Caicedo began to suffer from problems with drug use.

In fact, judicial journalist Iván Noguera recalled in an article published in ‘Capsulas del fútbol’ how Caicedo was found in 1991, near the Palace of Justice, in a “depressing general state -inhabitant in a street situation-“despite his athletic build.

From then on, Caicedo gained media significance and managed to receive the indicated treatment for his problems with substance use.

A class defender

Caicedo will be remembered for being one of the best defenders in the history of Colombian footballreference of Deportivo Cali and the Colombian National Team.

He was a two-time champion with Deportivo Cali and runner-up in the 1978 Copa Libertadores.

At the time he was listed by coach Carlos Bilardo as one of the best defenders on the continent.

He had a brief stint with Estudiantes de Argentina and returned to Colombia to play for Once Caldas, Cúcuta Deportivo and Deportes Quindío.

✝️ The Cali Sports Association deeply regrets the death of our idol and who wrote a fundamental part of our glorious history, Henry ‘La Mosca’ Caicedo. We express our solidarity to his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PaQy0PgNQj – Deportivo Cali (@AsoDeporCali) January 19, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news