Henry ‘Mosca’ Caicedo, Colombian soccer legend, died in Cali

Mourning
Farewell to one of the leading players in national football.
January 19, 2023, 12:00 A.M.
There is mourning in Colombian soccer, after reporting the death of one of the historic players of the Deportivo Cali, the ex-footballer Henry Caicedoknown as the ‘Fly’.
The ‘Fly’ passed away this Wednesday in the Valle del Cauca capital at the age of 71. Henry was in a delicate state of health since last October 2021, due to a strokehis diagnosis was reserved, and the doctors and his family remained prudent about his evolution.
In addition, for a time he was undergoing therapies, to gradually recover the mobility of his body, with the help of various professionals, but unfortunately, ‘La Mosca’ could not take it anymore and died on January 18 in the south of the Cali city.
a historic goes
He is remembered for being one of the best defenders in the history of Colombian soccer, a benchmark for Deportivo Cali and the Colombian National Team.
He was twice champion with Deportivo Cali and runner-up in the Libertadores Cup of 1978.
Henry Caicedo began his career as a professional soccer player in 1970, this after being seen by Deportivo Cali scouts.
The Yugoslav DT Toza Veselinovic summoned him to Colombia selection for the pre-Olympic championship in which the team was second and qualified for the 1972 Munich Olympics.
At the time it was cataloged by the technician Carlos Bilardo as one of the best defenders on the continent.
He had a brief stint with Estudiantes de Argentina and returned to Colombia to play for Once Caldas, Cúcuta Deportivo and Deportes Quindío.
SPORTS AND FOOTBALL
January 19, 2023, 12:00 A.M.
