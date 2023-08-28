Henry Morrogh, fifteen decades all dedicated to doing good for motor sport. And now he’s gone, leaving a hole in the hearts of all the drivers, from amateurs to those who made it to Formula 1. Yes, because more or less everyone who put their butt on a car has passed through his clutches. single-seater or in a racing car.

Henry Morrogh

Henry Morrogh, class of 1931Irish transplanted for 55 years in Italy, has left us the 26 August at the age of 92. With racing in his DNA, he had started with motorcycling to switch to cars, with which he obtained good results in the sports and single-seater category, shining at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and also attempting to climb formula 1, something that was not the case at the time. as impossible and tied to base money as today. But nothing came of it, and then a brilliant idea popped into his mind: to put all his experience as a driver at the service of young recruits, teaching the art of racing in a car in all his facets.

Henry Morrogh

Henry Morrogh Pilot School

And so he organizes his first driving school, moving first to the United States and then returning to Europe and settling in France, before taking the big step towards Italy. And the 1968 and arrives in Vallelunga with one old Austin and three Formula Fords towing: “I arrived in Italy and I immediately realized that motor racing was for the rich” – declared the young Henry in his first interview – “so I thought that my school would give less wealthy people the opportunity to approach motorsport as well. Furthermore, I have always loved the Belpaese, your climate, your cuisine and above all your wine”.

Formula Ford Henry Morrogh

In these few words everything is summarized spirit of Henry: passion for motor racing, desire to convey experience and emotions, irony, pleasure for a healthy and serene life, accompanied by a nice glass of wine.

There Henry Morrogh Pilot School establishes its headquarters in Vallelunga and from there begins a long itinerant journey on the most important national circuits for spread the word about racing car driving. The early days weren’t easy, above all because the racing world in Italy showed a certain reluctance to new things, but his typically Irish stubbornness gradually managed to impose his way of thinking among the young talents.

Single-seater formula at Henry Morrogh’s driving school

Head office moved to mansion in the first half of the ’70s, it was thanks to the contribution of young drivers who would make their way that the school would grow exponentially, and being “trained” by Maestro Henry became a hallmark for those who wanted to emerge and assert their qualities. Eddie Cheeverthe American driver from Rome, starts with Morrogh’s single-seaters, becoming a school instructor and dragging a series of young enthusiasts who will grow up under the teachings of the Irish master up to the highest levels: like him, the students will arrive at formula 1 Elio de Angelis, Andrea de Cesaris, Piercarlo Ghinzani, Emanuele Pirro and the world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Helmets for the pupils of the Herny Morrogh pilot school

The name of Henry Morrogh and his Pilot School now become a point of reference in the world of Italian and European motorsport, and consequently other structures dedicated to the training of young drivers begin to flourish. But Henry’s volcanic mind doesn’t give up, and here he invents the “maturity exams”: after school lessons, why not take the exams in competition?

Formula Ford

Thus was born the Challenge Formula Ford, a series of competitions initially dedicated to the students of the School held according to the English concept of club competitions as a link between fun and professional commitment. The Challenge races consecrate a series of new drivers who will then have a following in single-seaters, in sports and touring circuit races.

Formula Ford at Henry Morrogh’s Driving School

At the end of the first decade of the 2000s, Henry, now close to eighty, gave the activity of the school to a former student and pilot Giovanni Ciccarelli, who moved the headquarters to Battipaglia on the Sele circuit and gave new life to the activity, adding classic Formula Ford 1.6 and 1.8 single seaters from Formula 4, Formula Mirage, Formula 3 and Formula Renault.

Formula Ford at the Henry Morrogh Drivers’ School

In a few years it was renamed Henry Morrogh Drivers School returns to the top regaining a leading role in the world of motoring to the great satisfaction of its founder. “Anyone, with a little effort, is able to drive a racing car”: a symbolic phrase of the great Henry Morrogh, which will remain engraved in the memory of all those who knew him and who had the good fortune to share his teachings and his spontaneous sympathy.

A special dedicated to Henry Morrogh will be published in the ELABORARE magazine on newsstands in November.

Hello Master!

(Henry Morrogh’s funeral will be held Wednesday 30 August at 15:00 at the church of S. Francescoaway from San Francesco 9, Anguillara Sabazia (RM))

👉 F1 2023 calendar

👉 F1 2023 Drivers and Constructors standings

👉 F1 2024 calendar

👉 Formula 1 times

👉 Drivers and constructors F1 points as they are awarded

👉 Sprint Race how it works

👉 LIVE F1 times

👉 F1 2023 NEWS

👉 F1 2023 technical regulation

👉 New Power Unit F1 2026 regulation

👉 What do you think about the F1 season? Jump over F1 discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK