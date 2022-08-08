When the Apertura 2022 tournament began, the Mexican striker Henry Martin it seemed that he would be relegated to being the third center forward in line at Club América, behind jonathan rodriguez Y Federico Vinas. After date 2, vineyards suffered an injury and Martín had the opportunity to have more minutes on the field and thus regained the confidence of the coaching staff.
Later, during the international friendly tour in the United States against European clubs, he scored two goals and in the last two days of Aztec football he has scored two consecutive doubles to add four goals in his last two commitments, being a fundamental part of the victory against the Braves and add units to the Coapa box.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
After the bad tournament of the Eagles in the previous semester, especially in terms of the lack of annotations, the majority of the azulcrema fans wanted to go to Henry Martin and they asked for the arrival of new strikers for the azulcrema offensive.
In addition, as if that were not enough, in the first dates of the tournament there were intentions of Club Deportivo Guadalajara to sign him, but the injury of Roger Martinez complicated his departure and finally his departure from the team did not materialize, but it is incredible how the Mexican soccer player continues to show that he has the level to be part of the Mexico City team.
With everything and the hierarchy of the Little Head Rodriguez who arrived as a star signing for a large amount of money, the Uruguayan attacker has only been able to score a goal compared to the four goals of the Mexican in 90 minutes less on the pitch.
In this way, the Mexican has given a severe lesson to the Águila entourage, so they should give more confidence to a striker who has entered the top 10 of the club’s historical scorers with 62 goals.
#Henry #Martíns #vindication #America #close #Chivas #great #present
Leave a Reply