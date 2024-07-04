The Mexican National Team has given one of its worst performances in the history of the Copa America. El Tri was not even able to get past the group stage, signing another resounding failure for national football that is getting worse by the day. Managers imposed on Jaime Lozano a “generational change” that was badly carried out and this took its toll on both the coach and the group. Once again changes are expected in the sports group, one of them being the return of Henry Martín.
TUDN’s Gibrán Araige reports that the FMF understands that leaving the Club América striker out of El Tri was not only a mistake, it was an injustice. Henry was the most consistent ‘9’ in Liga MX over the last year, and cutting him from the Mexican National Team was a move without the slightest sporting argument, nor in regards to the issue of age. Now, it is understood that for the pair of friendlies in September, against New Zealand and Canada, the ‘bomb’ will make an appearance.
The issue is not about expecting Martín to solve all of El Tri’s problems on his own, it’s simply that the Mexican National Team was left without its best ‘9’, at least in terms of the local options and at the same time, they left Santiago Giménez with all the responsibility of making the difference, when the Feyenoord man had no direct competitor behind him. For the moment, of the discards, there are only plans for Henry to return.
#Henry #Martin #return #Mexican #National #Team
Leave a Reply