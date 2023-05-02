The Águilas del América team established itself in the Mexican soccer league by being positioned in second place in the competition with 34 points.
Likewise, those led by coach Fernando Ortíz were the team that scored the most goals in the tournament, with a total of 36 goals. Many of them were due to their striker henry martinwho lived a good moment in the regular phase and took the scoring title.
The national team attacker managed to score a total of 14 goals, thus breaking a losing streak in Mexican soccer.
It took 4 years for an Aztec striker to once again be crowned scoring champion. The last time this happened was in the 2019 Opening Tournament when Alan Pulido he scored 12 goals for Chivas, sharing the title with Mauro Quiroga of Necaxa.
For this contest, ‘La Bomba’ was disputing for first place with renowned players such as Julián Quiñones (Atlas) and Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), who stayed on the road and managed to reach the 12-scoring mark.
On the other hand, the last time that a player from América had finished scoring champion was in the Clausura 2013, when the Ecuadorian soccer player Christian Benitez He scored 12 goals in his last semester in Mexico before leaving for Arab football with El-Jaish SC.
#Henry #Martin #scoring #champion #ended #long #streak #Liga
Leave a Reply