Santos Laguna and América starred, without a doubt, in one of the most interesting matches of matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament. The duel took place at the Corona Stadium and ended with a 2-2 draw. Harold Preciado and Javier Correa scored for the Guerreros, while Henry Martín and Roger Martínez were present on the scoreboard for the Águilas.
With his score at minute 45+8, by way of a penalty, Martín inscribed his name in gold letters in the history of Club América. The Yucatecan striker tied Oribe Peralta and Cuauhtémoc Blanco as one of the cream-blue team’s best scorers in the 21st century. ‘La Bomba’ reached 74 annotations with the Águilas, the same amount that ‘Cepillo’ and ‘Cuauh’ have.
Above these players is Salvador Cabañas: the ‘Marshal’ scored 98 goals with América and his record still seems far away. Will Martín be able to approach the record of the legendary Paraguayan goalscorer in the coming years? 24 goals separate them from this feat.
According to data from Óscar Guevara, from the TUDN network, Martín, who is the leader in the Clausura 2023 scoring table, is the best Mexican attacker in terms of productivity since the end of the 2014 World Cup. Bomba’ has registered 66 goals in this journey and has already left Oribe Peralta behind, who scored 61 goals.
Despite being a player with little media coverage and little recognition, Martín’s numbers reveal his perseverance over the years. Martín is only two goals away from tying Gonzalo Farfán as the tenth highest scorer in the history of Club América, a record that he could achieve in the following Clausura 2023 games.
