After Club Deportivo Guadalajara’s feat of coming back from the semifinal series and winning away by two scores to eliminate Club América from the Clausura 2023 tournament, all Americanism fell apart, the cream-blue dressing room was hurt and ashamed on Sunday night after the catastrophe, since they were eliminated by the staunch rival at home, after a series of errors that took their toll.
This was shared by the cream-blue scoring champion and attacker, Henry Martinwho appeared before the media at the end of the meeting where, in addition, the resignation of Fernando Ortiz and his coaching staff.
“No way, there is no head for that. I did not know that about Tano, he did tell him about Fidalgo in the dressing room but the truth is that we are a team, we must support our teammate, we cannot blame anyone, we pay again for mistakes. This team has the ability to overcome that, we did not achieve it and we are very hurt,” he said.
“I just found out (about the resignation of ‘Tano’ Ortiz), it takes me by surprise, I don’t know what to say, tomorrow will be the day to get together, to talk. What just happened is a shame, we deserved more but we were not there height, sit down, analyze the situation and see what comes next,” said Henry Martin in the mixed zone.
Unfortunately for the Mexican striker, despite having been the individual scoring champion during the regular season with 14 goals, he suffered a tremendous drought in the Liguilla and was unable to score a goal in any of the four games played.
