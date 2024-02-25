Three months have passed since Club América was proclaimed champion of the 2023 Apertura Tournament where they lifted their fourteenth Liga MX championship and the azulcremas players do not waste the opportunity to remember the anecdotes that were presented in the grand final against Tigres UANL, for which Henry Martin He did not hesitate to tell how he lived and what he deserved Julian Quiñones in scoring the goal that opened the scoring.
“When Julián's goal fell, we already knew what it was, if we had confidence before, but you get a little doubt at that moment of extra time, after Julián's goal he shoots, it goes to the crossbar and you say it can't be . Besides, it made me very happy and I was very happy that he scored it because he deserved it, he had had the opportunities, he had come to this team with many expectations and he fulfilled everything and continues to fulfill it,” the captain shared for the program. You are from America on the YouTube channel.
After having stood out in Atlas where he was a two-time Mexican soccer champion and won other titles, the naturalized Mexican Colombian was looking for a new challenge and the Águilas signed him to consolidate their offensive zone.
Last semester he played 20 games, scored 10 goals and gave five assists; while, in the current semester he has played nine games, scored three goals and provided three assists between Liga MX and Concachampions.
