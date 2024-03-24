The Mexican team and the United States will face each other this Sunday, March 24 in the grand final of the Nations League of Concacaf. The Mexican team advanced to this phase of the competition after defeating Panama in one of the semifinals; The Stars and Stripes team eliminated Jamaica, in a closer than expected duel, to reach the final match. One of the doubts of the Aztec team for this duel is Who will be the starting nine:Henry Martin either Santiago Gimenez?
Against Panama, Jaime Lozano chose to give the Club América forward the start. 'Jimmy' did not give a single minute of activity to Giménez, who has a great present with Feyenoord in Dutch soccer. Everything indicates that the technical director of Tri will once again bet on the Yucatecan striker over 'Chaquito'.
According to information from journalist Gibrán Araige, from the TUDN network, for the final against the United States, Jaime Lozano will bet on Henry Martín as the starting center forward. The reporter stated that Giménez will once again be a substitute like in the middle of the week, but that it is expected that in this game he will have some minutes.
Lozano's preference for Henry Martín has been harshly criticized by a sector of the Mexican fans. The 'Bebote' registers very positive numbers this season: in 25 Eredivisie duels he has 21 goals and four assists; In four Champions League games, he scored two goals and gave one assist, in two Europa League games he scored one goal.
Santiago Giménez was upset during the match between Panama and Mexico because he did not have minutes. The helplessness of the Mexican scorer became evident after he kicked the bench.
Will Giménez have minutes against the United States in the Nations League final? Or will he be relegated by Jaime Lozano again?
