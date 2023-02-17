Little by little, America finds its smile again because it has rediscovered good football, the nest group went from having a horror tournament start where it was already doubted that Fernando Ortiz was the right coach to command the nest project, however, with As the days go by, the results have reached the ranks of the Coapa team and this has allowed them to work with less pressure on their shoulders and continue with the gradual improvements.
One of the members of the squad that works at the best individual level is the captain of the squad Henry Martin, the World Cup player for Mexico is living by far the best moment of his career, finding in it a positive and nourished goal-scoring inertia that he had never witnessed before. In recent days the ‘9’ has entered the history of America as one of the top scorers in the club’s history and now he is setting figures that make him shine worldwide.
Statiskicks de MedioTiempo has presented a data in which it places Henry Martin as the soccer player with the most league goals in the world so far in 2023. The Mexican is at the top of that range with his nine goals so far. today in February, surpassing even the scoring leader of Serie A, the Nigerian Victor Osihmen. This statistic shows us that Henry is more than ever before in front of goal.
#Henry #Martin #scorers #world #start
