Last Saturday the group of eagles of america he finally got his first victory of the tournament and in what way. The Azulcremas did not tempt their hearts and took advantage of their local quality to thrash a hurt Mazatlán 6-0 that continues as last place.
The man of the match was the Mexican attacker henry martin, who served himself with the big spoon and got a hat-trick. At the end of the match, the national team spoke in an interview, where he defended his teammate from the criticism received by the fans Diego Valdes.
“I don’t know what they criticize him, he’s a crack”I mention the ‘Bomba’ after the Andean got his goal and put an assist.
“Diego does not have to prove anything to anyone, Diego has to show that he wants to be there during the week. Many times there are disagreements but my head is calm, the day that it is not like that and I cannot make the right decisions is not the best way to give players peace of mind and confidence”, pointed out.
To close, he stated that the locker room environment is good, in addition to revealing that Jonathan Dos Santos is fine, after a hard tackle that led to his being taken out on a stretcher.
“The dressing room was never bad, it was always good. Perhaps today we didn’t arrive more than in other games. In other games we weren’t specific, today we were and that gave us the chance to score goals”sentenced.
