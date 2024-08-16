The Javier Aguirre era is about to begin and with it, it has been confirmed that several of Jaime Lozano’s discards will return to the ranks of the Mexican National Team, one of them, Henry Martín, who not only aims to have important sporting relevance on the field, as a ‘9’ very much to the coach’s liking, but also, could take on the role of leader within the national squad with immediate effect.
According to information from Miguel Arizpe, the ‘bomb’ will not only return to the Mexican team with enormous options to be the starter in his position, but also the man from América aims to be the new captain of El Tri, because Aguirre’s liking for what Henry offers is not only about the sporting aspect, but also, the coach really likes the leadership role that he has exercised within the eagles team since he inherited the captaincy left by Guillermo Ochoa, because he is a disciplined and respectful guy with everyone within his club.
Aguirre’s decision is still under analysis, as the coach is a little worried about the reaction that Edson Álvarez might have, who last summer was announced in a stellar way as the new captain of Mexico, a position that was also supported by the bulk of the squad and that now, with the start of a new cycle, could be a step back, at least in terms of the internal relevance of the national team for the player.
