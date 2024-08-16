The situation that worries the coaching staff is how Edson Álvarez would take this situation. If he opts for Martín, they would have to have an extensive talk with ‘El Machín’.

🇲🇽 On this September FIFA Date, Mexico will play against Canada and New Zealand in the debut of the Basque Country. pic.twitter.com/zw9DsrGmtU

— Total Soccer (@futboltotal) August 16, 2024